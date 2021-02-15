What is Kenneth Petty's net worth? Nicki Minaj's husband's earnings revealed

What is Kenneth Petty's net worth? Nicki Minaj's husband's earnings revealed. Picture: Getty

What does Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty do and what is his net worth?

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have remained pretty private about their relationship since they started dating in late 2018, but fans still want to know all about the childhood sweethearts.

The pair, who grew up together in Queens, New York City, married in October 2019 and welcomed their first child together, a son, a year later in September 2020.

But who is Kenneth Petty and what is his net worth? Here's what we know.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Kenneth Petty is worth around $500,000, as of 2020.

Petty is reported to be a music industry professional and has appeared in his wife Nicki's music videos for her songs 'Megatron' and 'Hot Girl Summer'.

Nicki herself has an eye-watering net worth of over $85million thanks to her hugely successful rap career and business ventures, so the couple are quids in.

Childhood sweethearts Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty began dating in late 2018. Picture: Getty

Petty and Minaj, who changed her surname so Maraj-Petty after the pair got married, dated when they were teenagers, but went their separate ways until later in life.

Nicki went on to date rapper Safaree Samuels for around fourteen years until their split in 2014. She dated rapper Meek Mill for two years from 2015 until their bitter break-up in January 2017.