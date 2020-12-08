26 Nicki Minaj lyrics that make the perfect Instagram caption

Nicki Minaj lyrics that make the perfect Instagram caption. Picture: Getty

From Pink Friday to Queen, Miss Nicki has been servings caption-worthy bars since day one.

Nicki Minaj has been dominating the rap game for a decade - facts!

From her debut offering Pink Friday ('Super Bass', 'Moment 4 Life') to 2014's stellar The Pinkprint ('Only', 'Feeling Myself') and her latest record Queen ('Chun-Li', 'Barbie Dreams'), Nicki has been producing hit after hit.

Her lyricism is second to none and her bars make for quite the Instagram caption. Need some help? Miss Minaj has got you covered.

Nicki Minaj lyrics that make the perfect Instagram captions. Picture: Getty