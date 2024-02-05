Has Nicki Minaj won a Grammy? Her ‘Best Song’ award confusion unpacked
5 February 2024, 13:58
Nicki Minaj fan promotes Pink Friday 2 at a council meeting
How many Grammy awards does Nicki Minaj have and what happened during the ceremony about her?
Listen to this article
With the Grammy awards for 2024 being done and dusted, not everyone who was nominated went home with a gong.
One of the many artists who lost out to the likes of SZA, Victoria Monet and Billie Eilish was Nicki Minaj, who was mistakenly announced as the winner for her collaboration with Ice Spice in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for Barbie World.
- Inside Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Foot’ lyrics amid Megan Thee Stallion feud
- Nicki Minaj 'Pink Friday 2' Tour: Dates, Venues, Tickets & More
- Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Difference’ lyrics and meaning revealed as she drops ‘Pink Friday 2’
So, has Nicki Minaj ever won a Grammy and how did the confusion for 'Best Song' happen anyway? Here's everything you need to know.
-
Has Nicki Minaj won a Grammy award?
Nicki Minaj has never won a Grammy award, in her career that spans over a decade.
However, she has been nominated 12 times since 2011, however has never won a Grammy for her work.
In 2024, Nicki was nominated for one award - her track with Ice Spice titled 'Barbie World', which was in the category of Best Song Written for Visual Media.
The other contenders in the category were:
- 'What Was I Made For?' - Billie Eilish (won)
- 'Dance the Night' - Dua Lipa
- 'I'm just Ken' - Ryan Gosling
- 'Lift me up' - Rihanna
-
What confusion happened with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice at the Grammys?
Fans were left confused after the official Grammy award Twitter account mistakenly announced Nicki and Ice Spice as winners of the Best Rap Song of 2024.
The winner of the category actually was US rapper Killer Mike for his song Scientists & Engineers, featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.
The gaffe did not make to it to the televised ceremony, with the correct winner given.
Screenshots from the tweet read: "Congrats Best Rap Song winners Barbie World (From Barbie The Album) @nickiminaj & @icespicee_ Featuring Aqua."
The tweet was swiftly deleted following thousands of replies calling them out on their mistake.
Nicki has spoken out against the Grammys multiple times, most recently when her single “Super Freaky Girl" was considered in the pop category and not rap in 2022.
Minaj criticised the Academy on Instagram, saying, "They stay moving the goalposts when it comes to me. Why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki?”