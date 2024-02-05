Has Nicki Minaj won a Grammy? Her ‘Best Song’ award confusion unpacked

Nicki Minaj fan promotes Pink Friday 2 at a council meeting

By Anna Suffolk

How many Grammy awards does Nicki Minaj have and what happened during the ceremony about her?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With the Grammy awards for 2024 being done and dusted, not everyone who was nominated went home with a gong.

One of the many artists who lost out to the likes of SZA, Victoria Monet and Billie Eilish was Nicki Minaj, who was mistakenly announced as the winner for her collaboration with Ice Spice in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for Barbie World.

So, has Nicki Minaj ever won a Grammy and how did the confusion for 'Best Song' happen anyway? Here's everything you need to know.

Nicki Minaj has not been to the Grammys since 2015 (pictured). Picture: Getty