Grammys 2024: Nominations list in full
9 November 2023, 15:01
Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history
Who is nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards? Who are the nominees and when are the Grammys?
The 2024 Grammy Awards are fast approaching, and talk has turned to which musicians have been nominated for the prestigious music awards.
With the ceremony set to take place on Sunday February 4th at 8pm PT (4am Monday GMT), The Grammys are going into their 66th ceremony.
So, who is nominated for the Grammy Awards 2024? Which artist has the most nominations? Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Grammys.
Predictions for those artists who might receive a Grammy nomination include Taylor Swift, Drake, SZA and Ice Spice.
For the prestigious Album of the Year award, critics are predicting Taylor Swift will be nominated with Midnights, SZA with S.O.S and Olivia Rodrigo with Guts.
Other albums in the pipeline to be nominated include Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Boygenius' The Record and Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss.
Who is nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards?
The full nomination list for the 2024 Grammys is yet to be announced, however it will be unveiled on Friday, 10th November.
The nominations will start at 7:45am PT / 10:45 ET (3:45 pm GMT) on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube.
Musicians including Taylor Swift, SZA and Ice Spice are likely to pick up a nomination at the prestigious ceremony.