Grammys 2024: Nominations list in full

9 November 2023, 15:01

Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history

Who is nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards? Who are the nominees and when are the Grammys?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 2024 Grammy Awards are fast approaching, and talk has turned to which musicians have been nominated for the prestigious music awards.

With the ceremony set to take place on Sunday February 4th at 8pm PT (4am Monday GMT), The Grammys are going into their 66th ceremony.

So, who is nominated for the Grammy Awards 2024? Which artist has the most nominations? Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Grammys.

Beyoncé now has the record for the most amount of Grammy Awards.
Beyoncé now has the record for the most amount of Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Predictions for those artists who might receive a Grammy nomination include Taylor Swift, Drake, SZA and Ice Spice.

For the prestigious Album of the Year award, critics are predicting Taylor Swift will be nominated with Midnights, SZA with S.O.S and Olivia Rodrigo with Guts.

Other albums in the pipeline to be nominated include Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Boygenius' The Record and Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss.

Taylor Swift is a frontrunner for the Grammy Awards 2024.
Taylor Swift is a frontrunner for the Grammy Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

  1. Who is nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

    The full nomination list for the 2024 Grammys is yet to be announced, however it will be unveiled on Friday, 10th November.

    The nominations will start at 7:45am PT / 10:45 ET (3:45 pm GMT) on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube.

    Musicians including Taylor Swift, SZA and Ice Spice are likely to pick up a nomination at the prestigious ceremony.

    Ice Spice and Taylor Swift are likely to be nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.
    Ice Spice and Taylor Swift are likely to be nominated for multiple Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Did Central Cee and Madeline Argy Break Up or are They Still Together?

Did Central Cee and Madeline Argy Break Up?

Keenan and Kel star Kel Mitchell rushed to hospital with 'frightening' illness

Keenan and Kel star Kel Mitchell rushed to hospital with 'frightening' illness

Jack Harlow dating history: does he have a girlfriend and who are his exes?

Jack Harlow dating history: does he have a girlfriend and who are his exes?

Who are Lori Harvey's Parents & Is She Adopted?

Who are Lori Harvey's Parents & Is She Adopted?

Trending

Nicki Minaj new album 'Pink Friday 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj New Album 'Pink Friday 2': Release Date, Track List, Features, Tour & more

Nicki Minaj

Frank Ocean new album page: release date, rumours, tracklist and more

Frank Ocean New Album 2023: release date, rumours, tracklist and more

Frank Ocean

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Dating History: From Kim Kardashian to Zendaya

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Dating History: From Kim Kardashian to Zendaya

Foot Asylum Locked In Season 4: All The Cast's Social Media Accounts

Footasylum Locked In Season 4: All The Cast's Social Media Accounts

Who is Lori Harvey dating?

Lori Harvey dating history: from Michael B. Jordan to Damson Idris

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working