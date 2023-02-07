Why did Quavo and Offset fight at the Grammys?

The pair allegedly had a falling out backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards this weekend.

Quavo and Offset allegedly got into a fight backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards where they had to be pulled apart, according to reports.

The Migos members apparently feuded over their in memoriam tribute to Takeoff, the other member of the rap trio who tragically died last November in a shooting.

Sources at the award show told TMZ that the pair had a verbal disagreement that turned physical.

Quavo performed a tribute to Takeoff without Offset. Picture: Getty

Just before Quavo took to the stage to perform the track 'Without You', the rapper reportedly had a physical fight with Offset after he refused to allow him to participate in the tribute despite the Grammys asking him too.

Quavo reportedly blocked Offset from joining him on stage to perform the tribute, which led to an apparent fist fight.

The pair reportedly had to be pulled apart, and footage of the fight backstage was leaked on Twitter.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Despite Offset denying getting into a fight with Quavo backstage at the Grammys, footage of Cardi B yelling “both of y’all wrong. This is not right! Shut TF UP!!!” pic.twitter.com/bo7mH10M7R — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 7, 2023

A video has been circulating on Twitter that included Cardi B, Offset's wife, telling the feuding pair: "both of y’all wrong. This is not right! Shut TF UP!!!"

Offset has denied getting into a fight with Quavo, who tweeted: "What tf look like fighting my brother yal n- is crazy."

The pair have seemingly not reconciled after their reported fight at the Grammy awards.