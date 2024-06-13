Who left Love Island last night? All the dumped contestants from series 11
13 June 2024, 09:16
Who has been dumped from the Love Island villa last night? Here's a comprehensive list of all the contestants who have been dumped from series 11 and when they were axed from the show.
Listen to this article
Love Island is back on our screens, and the drama has started after Joey Essex coupled up with an islander, causing her partner to be dumped from the villa.
Latest bombshell Uma Jammeh is also set to fire up the villa, after she took part in a blindfolded snogging contest with the boys as the girls watched from the terrace.
So, who has been dumped from the Love Island villa and when did they leave? Here's everything you need to know.
Who left Love Island 2024? All the dumped contestants revealed
The first contestant to be dumped from the Love Island villa was Sam Taylor, a 23-year-old hairdresser from Chesterfield.
He was swiftly dumped on day 2 after Joey Essex stole his other half of the couple, Samantha Kenny, to couple up with leaving him single.
Here is a list of every dumped Love Island contestant and what day they were dumped:
- Sam Taylor - DUMPED, Day 2
- Munveer Jabbal - DUMPED by other islanders, Day 9
- Patsy Field - DUMPED by other islanders, Day 9
In his exit interview, Sam said he was “disappointed to be leaving so soon” as he wanted to work his “magic and get to know everyone a bit better”.
“When Joey walked in I had a feeling I might be in trouble,” he said. “Samantha is a stunning girl and I knew that they would get on.”
Munveer and Patsy are both rooting for Nicole and Ciaran to go all the way to the final, calling the pair "made for each other."
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.