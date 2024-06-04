Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?

Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together? Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Which Love Islanders are coupled up together in pairs currently? Who is single in Love Island? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island is now back on our screens and the first set of couples have been chosen in the very first episode of the eleventh series.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the ITV series is in it's 10th year of production, and twelve saucy singletons have made their way into the Majorcan villa.

So, which Love Island couples are currently together? Who is bombshell Joey Essex coupled up with? Here's everything you need to know including names and couple pairings.

Maya Jama is back as host of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Love Island unveils latest hideaway for new series

Which Love Island couples are currently together?

Here are all the couples which are together on Love Island 2024:

Mimii and Manveer

Nicole and Sean

Jess and Ronnie

Patsy and Ayo

Samantha and Sam

Harriett and Ciaran

Mimii and Manveer are a couple. Picture: ITV

Who is Joey Essex coupled up with on Love Island?

The final shock of the first episode saw none other than TV personality Joey Essex enter the Love Island villa as the very first celebrity bombshell.

He is currently not coupled up with a girl, however is likely to steal one to couple up with in a shock move.

Love Island reveals new Hideaway area with hot tub

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 & ITVX.