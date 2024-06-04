Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?
4 June 2024, 09:56 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 11:12
Which Love Islanders are coupled up together in pairs currently? Who is single in Love Island? Here's everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
Love Island is now back on our screens and the first set of couples have been chosen in the very first episode of the eleventh series.
Hosted by Maya Jama, the ITV series is in it's 10th year of production, and twelve saucy singletons have made their way into the Majorcan villa.
- Love Island announces shocking hideaway twist for upcoming series
- Love Island 2024 Summer Line-Up: All The Confirmed Contestants Revealed
- How much is Maya Jama paid for Love Island?
So, which Love Island couples are currently together? Who is bombshell Joey Essex coupled up with? Here's everything you need to know including names and couple pairings.
Love Island unveils latest hideaway for new series
Which Love Island couples are currently together?
Here are all the couples which are together on Love Island 2024:
- Mimii and Manveer
- Nicole and Sean
- Jess and Ronnie
- Patsy and Ayo
- Samantha and Sam
- Harriett and Ciaran
Who is Joey Essex coupled up with on Love Island?
The final shock of the first episode saw none other than TV personality Joey Essex enter the Love Island villa as the very first celebrity bombshell.
He is currently not coupled up with a girl, however is likely to steal one to couple up with in a shock move.
Love Island reveals new Hideaway area with hot tub