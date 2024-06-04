Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?

4 June 2024, 09:56 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 11:12

Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?
Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together? Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Which Love Islanders are coupled up together in pairs currently? Who is single in Love Island? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is now back on our screens and the first set of couples have been chosen in the very first episode of the eleventh series.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the ITV series is in it's 10th year of production, and twelve saucy singletons have made their way into the Majorcan villa.

So, which Love Island couples are currently together? Who is bombshell Joey Essex coupled up with? Here's everything you need to know including names and couple pairings.

Maya Hama is back as host of Love Island.
Maya Jama is back as host of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Love Island unveils latest hideaway for new series

Which Love Island couples are currently together?

Here are all the couples which are together on Love Island 2024:

  • Mimii and Manveer
  • Nicole and Sean
  • Jess and Ronnie
  • Patsy and Ayo
  • Samantha and Sam
  • Harriett and Ciaran
Mimii and Manveer are a couple.
Mimii and Manveer are a couple. Picture: ITV

Who is Joey Essex coupled up with on Love Island?

The final shock of the first episode saw none other than TV personality Joey Essex enter the Love Island villa as the very first celebrity bombshell.

He is currently not coupled up with a girl, however is likely to steal one to couple up with in a shock move.

Love Island reveals new Hideaway area with hot tub

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 & ITVX.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake 'Wah Gwan Delilah' lyrics meaning & sample of 'Hey There Delilah' explained

Drake 'Wah Gwan Delilah' lyrics meaning & sample of 'Hey There Delilah' explained

Is Vybz Kartel free yet and how long has he been in prison?

Has Vybz Kartel been released? Inside his prison sentence and when he’ll be free

Joey Essex on Love Island: Who is he and has he been on the show before?

Joey Essex on Love Island: Who is he and has he been on the show before?

Love Island’s Patsy Field: Age, job, disability & what she's said about having Erb’s Palsy

Love Island’s Patsy Field: Age, job, disability & what she's said about having Erb’s Palsy

Trending

Love Island’s Harriett Blackmore had ‘secret boyfriend’ days before joining the show

Love Island’s Harriett Blackmore had ‘secret boyfriend’ days before joining the show

What time does Love Island start tonight and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island start tonight and how long is it on for?

K-Trap UK Tour 2024 - Dates, Tickets & More

K-Trap UK Tour 2024 - Dates, Tickets & More

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown Kids: How Many Does He Have and Who are the Mothers of his Children?

Chris Brown

When does 2024 Love Island kick off? Start date revealed

When does Love Island start? The first episode release date revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working