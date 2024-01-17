How much does Maya Jama get paid to host Love Island?
17 January 2024, 19:00
Maya Jama announces Love Island Games
Here's how much Maya Jama is set to earn for her stint as host of Love Island All Stars in 2024.
Maya Jama is the host of Love Island, and will be presenting the latest series, Love Island All Stars, which is sure to see her net worth increase.
The 29-year-old has been on our screens for a few years, and has also just reconciled her relationship with rapper Stormzy after four years.
So, how much does Maya Jama get paid to host Love Island and how much will she earn for Love Island All Stars? Here is all we know.
How much is Maya Jama getting paid for Love Island All Stars?
Despite no specific salary for Maya Jama's role as host of Love Island being made public, it is expected that she is earning big bucks.
Maya is thought to be earning at least a six-figure sum, after it was previously reported that former host Laura Whitmore earned £600,000 per series of the ITV2 show.
It is likely Maya is earning the same, if not more than this ahead of her stint as host of the very first Love Island All Stars.
What is Maya Jama's net worth in 2024?
Thanks to her role as host of Love Island, as well as other DJ and presenting gigs, Maya is thought to be worth a whopping £1.5 million.
Maya previously said that she became a millionaire when she was 24 years old. Speaking with the Evening Standard about her rising career, Maya said that being a millionaire was “nice” but it wasn’t her goal when beginning her career.
Her net worth is likely to skyrocket after this series of Love Island All Stars, and the upward trajectory of her career.