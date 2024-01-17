How much does Maya Jama get paid to host Love Island?

17 January 2024, 19:00

Maya Jama announces Love Island Games

Here's how much Maya Jama is set to earn for her stint as host of Love Island All Stars in 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maya Jama is the host of Love Island, and will be presenting the latest series, Love Island All Stars, which is sure to see her net worth increase.

The 29-year-old has been on our screens for a few years, and has also just reconciled her relationship with rapper Stormzy after four years.

So, how much does Maya Jama get paid to host Love Island and how much will she earn for Love Island All Stars? Here is all we know.

Maya Jama has reportedly wowed TV bosses.
Maya Jama is the host of Love Island. . Picture: ITV2

  1. How much is Maya Jama getting paid for Love Island All Stars?

    Despite no specific salary for Maya Jama's role as host of Love Island being made public, it is expected that she is earning big bucks.

    Maya is thought to be earning at least a six-figure sum, after it was previously reported that former host Laura Whitmore earned £600,000 per series of the ITV2 show.

    It is likely Maya is earning the same, if not more than this ahead of her stint as host of the very first Love Island All Stars.

    Maya Jama is back to host Love Island All Stars
    Maya Jama is back to host Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

  2. What is Maya Jama's net worth in 2024?

    Thanks to her role as host of Love Island, as well as other DJ and presenting gigs, Maya is thought to be worth a whopping £1.5 million.

    Maya previously said that she became a millionaire when she was 24 years old. Speaking with the Evening Standard about her rising career, Maya said that being a millionaire was “nice” but it wasn’t her goal when beginning her career.

    Her net worth is likely to skyrocket after this series of Love Island All Stars, and the upward trajectory of her career.

    Maya Jama is now host of the hit ITV2 reality show.
    Maya Jama is a millionaire. . Picture: ITV

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

Halle Bailey responds to fans who ‘knew’ about secret pregnancy

Halle Bailey responds to fans who ‘knew’ about secret pregnancy

Luis Morrison’s baby mothers break silence on Love Island appearance & claim he ‘left ex-girlfriend’ for show

Luis Morrison’s baby mothers break silence on Love Island appearance & claim he ‘left ex-girlfriend’ for show
All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From

Trending

Here's everything you need to know about late rapper Juice WRLD's girlfriend, Ally Lotti.

Who is Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti? Age, Real Name and Boyfriend Revealed

How much are the Love Island All Star contestants getting paid to appear on the show?

How much are the Love Island All Star contestants getting paid to appear on the show?

Why has Jake Cornish quit Love Island All Stars?

Why has Jake Cornish quit Love Island All Stars?

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to YG

Features

Love Island All Stars line-up: The confirmed contestants & which seasons they were in

Love Island All Stars line-up including bombshells & which seasons they were in

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working