Here's how much Maya Jama is set to earn for her stint as host of Love Island All Stars in 2024.

Maya Jama is the host of Love Island, and will be presenting the latest series, Love Island All Stars, which is sure to see her net worth increase.

The 29-year-old has been on our screens for a few years, and has also just reconciled her relationship with rapper Stormzy after four years.

So, how much does Maya Jama get paid to host Love Island and how much will she earn for Love Island All Stars? Here is all we know.

Maya Jama is the host of Love Island. . Picture: ITV2