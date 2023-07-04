Maya Jama 'takes a swipe' at ex Stormzy after apparent cheating scandal

4 July 2023

Love Island fans have speculated that Maya Jama has made a dig at her ex on the show.

Love Island host Maya Jama has appeared to take a swipe at ex Stormzy during her hosting duties on Love Island: Aftersun this week.

The 28-year-old seemed to reference her past relationships as she discussed contestant Molly Marsh's situation before she went back into the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell.

Maya, who dated Stormzy between 2015 and 2019, reportedly cheated on Jama before their split.

The host showed sympathy for Molly Marsh, as she spoke on the show about her flame Zachariah who kissed contestant Kady whilst wearing Molly's bracelet.

Molly Marsh appeared on Aftersun when Maya gave her some boy advice.
Molly Marsh appeared on Aftersun when Maya gave her some boy advice. Picture: ITV

Maya spoke about her past experiences on the show to console contestant Molly and said: "That’s real life though girls – and boys, they’ll wear your necklace and lip someone else, we just don’t get it on camera."

Fans were quick to react to the comment, and thought Maya made a dig at her rapper ex.

"I feel like that comment from Maya was directed at Stormzy," one fan said as another viewer tweeted: "Maya definitely indirecting Stormzy in that comment."

Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for years until they broke up in 2019.
Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for four years. . Picture: Getty Images

Since Maya and Stormzy's reported split in 2019, the TV presenter has kept quiet about how it ended, however the rapper did previously admit he "made a mistake" leading to their breakup.

He told journalist and broadcaster Louis Theroux in 2019 that "It was, like, 'OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.'"

"That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made. I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate, love and care for his woman," Stormzy revealed.

