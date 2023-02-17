Maya Jama addresses injury which left Love Island viewers concerned

Maya Jama has addressed a small injury that could be seen through her red satin dress on Love Island last night.

Love Island host Maya Jama has spoken out after worried fans pointed out a small shoulder injury during last night's episode.

The episode hotted things up as the re-coupling between the main villa and Casa Amor took place, which left a whopping nine contestants single.

However, fans spotted a small scratch on her shoulder that could be seen through her show-stopping red satin dress.

Maya Jama had a small scratch on her shoulder during last night's Love Island episode. Picture: ITV

Maya stole the show in a cut-out red number, that also revealed a small injury on her shoulder.

One viewer tweeted, "@MayaJama what happened to your shoulder?", whilst another said "did you catch your shoulder with the hair straighteners!!!"

The presenter then quickly set the record straight and responded: "I was shoulder dancing in a sparkly dress and it scratched at the Brits xx."

Maya obtained the injury at last weeks BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

I was shoulder dancing in a sparkly dress and it scratched at the Brits xx https://t.co/fvCYjkAxPl — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) February 16, 2023

After Maya addressed the circumstances surrounding her injury, all focus was then back on to the intense Casa Amor re-coupling.

The shocking episode left much-loved couple Tanya and Shaq broken up as she chose to recouple with Casa Amor boy Martin.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX