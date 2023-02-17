Maya Jama addresses injury which left Love Island viewers concerned

17 February 2023, 12:06

Maya Jama has addressed a small injury that could be seen through her red satin dress on Love Island last night.

Love Island host Maya Jama has spoken out after worried fans pointed out a small shoulder injury during last night's episode.

The episode hotted things up as the re-coupling between the main villa and Casa Amor took place, which left a whopping nine contestants single.

However, fans spotted a small scratch on her shoulder that could be seen through her show-stopping red satin dress.

A middle-aged Love Island for single parents is launching this year

Maya Jama had a small scratch on her shoulder during last night's Love Island episode.
Maya stole the show in a cut-out red number, that also revealed a small injury on her shoulder.

One viewer tweeted, "@MayaJama what happened to your shoulder?", whilst another said "did you catch your shoulder with the hair straighteners!!!"

The presenter then quickly set the record straight and responded: "I was shoulder dancing in a sparkly dress and it scratched at the Brits xx."

Love Island bosses want to sign Maya Jama for 'multiple seasons'

Maya obtained the injury at last weeks BRIT Awards.
After Maya addressed the circumstances surrounding her injury, all focus was then back on to the intense Casa Amor re-coupling.

The shocking episode left much-loved couple Tanya and Shaq broken up as she chose to recouple with Casa Amor boy Martin.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

