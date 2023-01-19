A middle-aged Love Island for single parents is launching this year

ITV are launching a Love Island-style spin-off for middle-aged adults to launch later this year.

ITV have announced a brand new "middle-aged" Love Island coming to their channels later this year.

Rumours have been circling for a while over plans to launch an older version of the show, and TV bosses have shared a call-out for "vibrant single parents" to audition for their new show called The Romance Retreat.

The show will air on ITV1 later this year and is particularly targeted for 'parents' generation.

The blurb for the new programme reads: "ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search of love, for a brand new dating show!

"This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children."

The call out also gave potential applications a glimpse of the 'villa' that will probably be used.

The villa consisted of a modest house with a glass balcony that can be seen by a lush green garden.

