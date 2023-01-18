Bugzy Malone, 32, responds to claims he's dating Love Island's Gemma Owen, 19

The rapper has spoken out after reports claimed that he was dating the influencer who is 13 years younger than him.

Bugzy Malone has addressed claims that he was dating 2022 Love Island star Gemma Owen after reports circulated earlier this week.

The rumours started over on TikTok that the pair "have enjoyed a few dates over the past few weeks."

However, both parties have rubbished the claims and have maintained that they are both single.

Gemma has rubbished claims she's dating the 'Out Of Nowhere' rapper. Picture: Instagram

The rapper has equally slammed claims he's dating the 19-year-old. Picture: Getty

Gemma and Bugzy Malone were said to be "keeping their relationship out of the public eye for now because it is early days," to which Gemma has now replied that she has "never met or spoken" to the rapper.

The 19-year-old spoke to this tabloid about the rumours and said, "I am not dating and I am definitely single."

Whereas Bugzy made a TikTok addressing the alleged relationship and said "Michael Owen your daughter looks lovely rkid, but 19 just isn't my cup of tea or coffee."

Gemma Owen dated Luca Bish for a few months after Love Island ended. Picture: Getty

The video consisted of various selfies of the rapper to an upbeat backing track.

Gemma Owen previously dated fishmonger Luca Bish, 23, after coupling up on the 2022 season of reality show Love Island.

Bugzy Malone was in a nine-year relationship and even proposed to her in 2019, but by early 2022 they had split up.