Bugzy Malone "lucky to be alive" as he reveals crash injuries from hospital bed

30 March 2020, 11:01 | Updated: 30 March 2020, 11:12

The Manchester Grime star was involved in a motorbike crash recently which saw him suffer serious injuries.

After the news broke that Manchester Grime star Bugzy Malone had suffered serious injuries in a motorbike accident recently there was an outpouring of love and support from his fans and fellow artists.

Bugzy has now shared an update from his hospital bed and revealed that doctors have told him that he's "lucky to be alive" following the crash in Bury.

Bugzy Malone shares update with fans from hospital bed
Bugzy Malone shares update with fans from hospital bed. Picture: Getty

Alongside a video of his injuries and footage of the actual crash itself posted to his Instagram account, Bugzy Malone wrote, 'They tell me i’m lucky to be alive but although I sustained serious injuries at the time I lost consciousness so I don’t remember much'.

He went on to say, 'what I do remember is the none stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support! Lock down ain’t easy because boredom causes the craziest problems, but be safe regardless...'.

It's unclear whether Bugzy has returned home following his time in the hospital after the crash, but fans will be glad to see the rapper starting to recover following the shock accident.

