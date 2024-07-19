Exclusive

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre share secret behind 30-year friendship

19 July 2024, 09:00 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 11:55

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre share secret behind 30-year friendship. Picture: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre joined Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie on Capital XTRA Breakfast to talk about their adorable bromance and the launch of 'Gin & Juice' in the UK.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have shared the secret to their 30+ year long friendship amid the release of their 'Gin & Juice' cocktail mixer into UK stories.

The musicians struck up a friendship circa. 1990 after Snoop helped Dre work on his debut album, and have shared to Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie from Capital XTRA breakfast about the best and worst parts of their friendship.

The track 'Gin & Juice' turns 30 this year, and the pair have launched the beverage in UK stores this month.

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joined Robert and Shayna.
Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joined Robert and Shayna. Picture: Global

Speaking to Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie on Capital XTRA Breakfast, the duo shared about what their friendship has taught them as Snoop said: "It taught me how to be professional, Dr. Dre has always been like a big brother to me."

"He's taught me professionalism, he's always had the attitude and the spirit of always looking forward."

"It's always about what's next and what's best, he's always a protector."

When asked about what is the best thing about working together, Snoop joked that Dre is "always in control," which differs to Snoop outside of his Dre companionship.

"I love that he gives me his trust with his career," continued Dr Dre, saying: "I'm never going to let my bro down."

As for the most difficult thing about their friendship? "A tug of war between what's best. You think you know it all but you don't" replied Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre spill the secret behind their 30-Year Friendship 🥹

