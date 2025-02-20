Who is Boy Better Know? Members, History & Drake connection revealed

Who is Boy Better Know? Members, History & Drake connection revealed. Picture: getty

Who are the members of Grime collective Boy Better Know, also known as BBK? Here's the rundown of members and their connection to Drake amid their upcoming performance at Wireless festival.

Drake is taking to the Wireless festival stage later this year to perform three sold out headline dates over the weekend, bringing plenty of special guests along with him.

On the Saturday night, Drake is bringing the mandem on stage with him, now revealed to be none other than Boy Better Know, a grime collective.

So, who is a member of BBK and what is their connection to Drake? Here's everything you need to know.

Welcome back to the UK Drake! Picture: CLIENT

Who are Boy Better Know?

Boy Better Know, often abbreviated as BBK, is a British grime collective and record label. The collective was founded in North London in 2005 as an independent record label by brothers Jamie and Joseph Adenuga, better known as Jme and Skepta.

Boy Better Know made history as the first British grime act to headline Wireless, a defining moment for both the group and the festival.

Their legacies have been intertwined ever since. Now, in a full-circle moment, BBK returns home to Wireless marking two major milestones—20 years of Wireless and 20 years of BBK’s groundbreaking career - set to be an unmissable celebration of the UK grime scene.

JME aka Jamie Adenuga, Skepta and Greatness Dex attend Skepta x Puma Collection Launch on May 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Big Smoke Corporation). Picture: Getty

How are Drake and Boy Better Know connected?

Drizzy and BBK have a long history dating back over a decade. In March 2015, Skepta sampled a Vine of Drake saying trusss me daddi at the beginning of his new single "Shutdown."

Skepta has appeared at OVO fest with Drake and the rapper has also returned the favour too by coming out on stage numerous times.

Drake also has a BBK tattoo.

Skepta is part of BBK. Picture: Getty

Who is in Boy Better Know?