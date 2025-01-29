Central Cee 'Can't Rush Greatness' Tour 2025: Dates, tickets, presale codes & more
29 January 2025, 10:52 | Updated: 29 January 2025, 12:51
When is Central Cee's UK tour for his album 'Can't Rush Greatness'? Here's when and how to get tickets, as well as a full list of venues and dates.
Central Cee has just released his debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness', and what better way to celebrate than to announce a world tour!
The 26-year-old London rapper is taking his debut album on the road across the UK, Europe, US & Canada, as well as Australia and NZ throughout 2025.
So, when are the Central Cee tour dates, how can you get presale codes & tickets? Here's all the information you need to know.
When is Central Cee going on tour?
Cench is spending most of his 2025 on tour, and starts in Europe before heading to the UK before a US and Australia / New Zealand leg.
Here are the UK & Europe dates for Central Cee's 'Can't Rush Greatness' tour:
April 1 | Oslo, NO | Spektrum
April 3 | Copenhagen, DK | Forum Black Box
April 5 | Hamburg, DE | Sporthalle Hamburg
April 6 | Berlin, DE | Velodrom
April 8 | Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
April 10 | Milan, IT | Fabrique
April 11 | Munich, DE | Zenith Die Kulturhalle
April 13 | Paris, FR | Accor Arena
April 15 | Dusseldorf, DE | PSD Bank Dome
April 16 | Brussels, BE | Forest National
April 18 | Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena
April 19 | Manchester, UK | Co-op Live
April 22 | Dublin, IE | 3Arena
April 24 | London, UK | The O2
April 27 | Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro
How can I get Central Cee tickets and how much are they?
Tickets for the BAND4BAND rapper are already on presale for Artist and specific venues, so check out the website of your local venue to see if you can grab some now!
General sale for Central Cee starts on Friday (January 31) at 10am local time via Ticketmaster.
From the presale price, tickets appear to start from around £60, with standing being priced at £80 for London's O2 Arena.