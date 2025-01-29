Central Cee 'Can't Rush Greatness' Tour 2025: Dates, tickets, presale codes & more

By Anna Suffolk

When is Central Cee's UK tour for his album 'Can't Rush Greatness'? Here's when and how to get tickets, as well as a full list of venues and dates.

Central Cee has just released his debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness', and what better way to celebrate than to announce a world tour!

The 26-year-old London rapper is taking his debut album on the road across the UK, Europe, US & Canada, as well as Australia and NZ throughout 2025.

So, when are the Central Cee tour dates, how can you get presale codes & tickets? Here's all the information you need to know.

When is Central Cee going on tour?

Cench is spending most of his 2025 on tour, and starts in Europe before heading to the UK before a US and Australia / New Zealand leg.

Here are the UK & Europe dates for Central Cee's 'Can't Rush Greatness' tour:

April 1 | Oslo, NO | Spektrum

April 3 | Copenhagen, DK | Forum Black Box

April 5 | Hamburg, DE | Sporthalle Hamburg

April 6 | Berlin, DE | Velodrom

April 8 | Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

April 10 | Milan, IT | Fabrique

April 11 | Munich, DE | Zenith Die Kulturhalle

April 13 | Paris, FR | Accor Arena

April 15 | Dusseldorf, DE | PSD Bank Dome

April 16 | Brussels, BE | Forest National

April 18 | Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena

April 19 | Manchester, UK | Co-op Live

April 22 | Dublin, IE | 3Arena

April 24 | London, UK | The O2

April 27 | Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

How can I get Central Cee tickets and how much are they?

Tickets for the BAND4BAND rapper are already on presale for Artist and specific venues, so check out the website of your local venue to see if you can grab some now!

General sale for Central Cee starts on Friday (January 31) at 10am local time via Ticketmaster.

From the presale price, tickets appear to start from around £60, with standing being priced at £80 for London's O2 Arena.