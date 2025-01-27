Central Cee & Aitch diss track 'A Guy Called?' drama explained

Central Cee & Aitch diss track 'A Guy Called?' drama explained. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

What exactly went down between Central Cee and Aitch amid Aitch's diss track 'A Guy Called?' Here is all the drama explained.

Central Cee and Aitch have been involved in rap drama over the weekend following the release of Cench's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness'.

The UK rappers were thought to be amicable, however beef escalated on the day of Central Cee's album released after Aitch dropped a diss track called 'A Guy Called?'

So, what is the drama between Central Cee and Aitch and what did Aitch say in his diss track? Here's everything you need to know.

Central Cee has released his album and Aitch had a lot to say. . Picture: CLIENT

What did Aitch say about Central Cee on his diss track 'A Guy Called'?

On Friday January 24, Aitch dropped a surprise diss track against Cench, and alleged he was a clout chaser, uses ghostwriters and mentions his ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy.

The drama came from Central Cee allegedly calling out Aitch on his track '5 Star' when he rapped: “I felt like a pr*ck when I went to the BRITs they gave the award to a guy called Aitch.”

Aitch says 'we can go bar for bar, BRIT for BRIT', directly mentioning his hit song Band4Band.

Aitch mentions the 2023 BRIT Awards where he won Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act. Picture: Getty

Aitch said Cench doesn't write his verses, directly saying: "Not wrote one verse since '022, them ghostwriters made you a star (Trust)"

"We both know that you're Aitch-obsessed, I've been runnin' since your entrance (Skrrt)"

Central Cee has since responded to the Aitch diss, commenting under his Instagram post 'fair enough' alongside some laughing emojis.