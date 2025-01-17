Central Cee & 21 Savage new song ‘GBP’ lyrics meaning revealed

Central Cee & 21 Savage new song ‘GBP’ lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Central Cee and 21 Savage's new song 'GBP' and what is the meaning behind the lyrics? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Central Cee and 21 Savage have collaborated on new song called 'GBP' from Cench's upcoming album 'Can't Rush Greatness'.

The 26-year-old has had a string of hits including Sprinter and Doja, and is back with another banger with the anthemic 'GBP'.

So, what are the lyrics to 'GBP' by Cench and 21 Savage and what is the meaning behind them? Here's everything you need to know.

Cench and 21 Savage have released their song. Picture: Instagram

What is the meaning behind the lyrics to Central Cee and 21 Savage's new song 'GBP'?

'GBP' stands for Great British Pounds, alluding to Cench and 21 Savage's beginnings in the UK.

The song marks the first collaboration between the pair, with the song celebrating the money they have made from the music industry.

The chorus references the duo making generational wealth - which is a similar theme explored in Sprinter by Cench and Dave.

Central Cee & 21 Savage - GBP (Official Music Video)

[Intro: Cam'ron as Rico]

Yo, come on, Mitch, you know I gotta go

Bring your mother*ckin' a**

[Chorus: Central Cee & 21 Savage]

If it weren’t the UK, would've had a AK-47 with a hundred rounds

Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max, they want a boy with a London style

We ain't got generational wealth, got a couple of mill’ for my unborn child

If I pay a man a hundred thousand pound, I can get man bun right in front of a crowd, uh

That's GBP, the price go up if it's USD

Better watch your words, I'll get you X'd 'bout the sh*t you tweet (On God)

I told lil' bro if it's personal, he better jump out and do it on feet

We got somethin’ in common with scuba divers, why? ’Cause the guys in deep

[Verse 1: Central Cee]

If it weren't the UK, would’ve had an AK, gang outside with a samurai sword

Nike Tech fleece with the Air Force 1, my ski mask on, but we don't snowboard

Go on a glide, leave your phone at home, what's wrong with these guys? They go and record

So distraught, we was broke as hell, well, until we broke the law

If I lived in Harlem, I would've been Mitch, them man would’ve been like Ace and snitched

If it was Oakland, I would've been a pimp

If it was 1930, North Carolina, I would've been Frank with the mink

If the opps got nominated for the BRITs, would've went to the ceremony with sticks

And the G-17 would've came with a switch

[Chorus: Central Cee & 21 Savage]

If it weren't the UK, would've had a AK-47 with a hundred rounds

Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max, they want a boy with a London style

We ain't got generational wealth, got a couple of mill' for my unborn child

If I pay man a hundred thousand pound, I can get man bun right in front of a crowd, uh (P*ssy)

That's GBP, the price go up if it's USD (21)

Better watch your words, I'll get you X'd 'bout the sh** you tweet (On God)

I told lil' bro if it's personal, he better jump out and do it on feet (21)

We got somethin' in common with scuba divers, why? 'Cause the guys in deep

[Verse 2: 21 Savage]

Latex gloves, I'm on the drill, watch 'em fall, Jack and Jill

Up on the opps, seven to nil, Premier League, I'm in the field

Two things that you'll never see is me run from an opp or a b*tch in my will

Got day ones, and I'm with 'em still, fightin' demons, swallowin' pills

I still want a deal with Nike (On God)

I can't get caught on no ring, so I'm inside-outtin' the shiesty (Straight up)

We go through the front door, 'cause they gon' tell when that back door sh*t get spicy (Rats)

Internet beef, if I catch you in traffic, the f*ck you gon' do, n***a, type me? (P*ssy)

I put this on God, I hit the b*tch once, she already tryna be wifey (Damn)

I'm from the street and I got opps, I don't got time to go sightsee (Damn)

Wake me up with head, put this in your purse and shut the f*ck up if you like me (21)

I'll fill up your closet with Birkins, buy you a wagon and make sure you icy (Alright)

[Chorus: Central Cee & 21 Savage]

Alright, If it weren't the UK, would've had an AK-47 with a hundred rounds

Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max, they want a boy with a London style

We ain't got generational wealth, got a couple of mill' for my unborn child

If I pay a man a hundred thousand pound, I can get man bun right in front of a crowd, uh (P*ssy)

That's GBP, the price go up if it's USD (21)

Better watch your words, I'll get you X'd 'bout the sh*t you tweet (On God)

I told lil' bro if it's personal, he better jump out and do it on feet (21)

We got somethin' in common with scuba divers, why? 'Cause the guys in deep