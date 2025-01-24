Central Cee & Dave explain the lyrics behind new song 'CRG'

Here are the lyrics to Central Cee and Dave's new song 'CRG' from his debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness'.

Central Cee has released his debut album called 'Can't Rush Greatness', and there's one song fans can't stop talking about - CRG with Dave.

The 26-year-old has dropped this song alongside others including Band4Band and Gen Z Luv, and fans were excited to hear about the new feature.

This marks the pair's first feature since their Split Decision EP in 2023, which featured the best-selling track 'Sprinter'. So, what are the lyrics to Central Cee and Dave's 'CRG'?

What does Central Cee and Dave's new song 'CRG' mean?

'CRG' stands for Can't Rush Greatness, and is about the duo reflecting on fame, fortune and their come up in the rap industry.

The lyrics mention them going from humble beginnings (bailiffs and selling sweets at school), to lavish shopping trips and dating Hollywood stars.

They also mention the paranoia which comes with fame, and how relationships have suffered following the burst into fame.

What are the lyrics to Central Cee and Dave's new song 'CRG'?

[Chorus: Central Cee & Dave]

Slow down with the greatness, gotta take time

Poles out on a bait ting on a date night

They try imitate mine, that's a hate crime

Bro’s in the can throwin' hands, that's a cage fight

Big crib and the gate’s high, got the K9

ZK, knife sit right at the waistline

Heard through the grape vine, it don't make wine

They hope and they pray I don't stay high

I changed when I got famous, I'll explain it

My fam hatin', they say that I got favourites

Paid, but I got payments upon payments

I'm in pain, but I'm not blamin', I’m just sayin’

And my bro's bloodthirsty, he’s got cravings

If he lean out the window, he's not aimin'

'Member hearin’ a door knock and it's bailiffs

Now it's acres, I ain't even got neighbours (Yeah)

[Verse 1: Dave]

Forty thousand square feet off of this pain

Look at me, I got heart acres

He don't know what heartache is

I can't ask no one for a teaspoon of sugar, it's tough, got no neighbours

My uncles had no papers

We sold sweets in school, made sense that the mandem grew up and sold flavours

Wanted a million so much, went to the perfume store, bought Paco Rabanne

TSG had me in the back of the van and prang

Wanna book a flight, Japan

I'm on the private jet and the pilot's tellin' me jokes, sellin' me land

I'm drivin' on a ban, true say, I got disqualifications

Askin' God, why bless me? I'm a sinner, why bless me when I've sinned?

I don't care if the next man lose, I just wanna see us man win

Business class is free, so my mum takes every snack and every drink

For the times that we struggled and we never had

I get on my—, I'm tellin' 'em

[Chorus: Central Cee]

Slow down with the greatness, gotta take time

Poles out on a bait ting on a date night

They try imitate mine, that's a hate crime

Bro's in the can throwin' hands, that's a cage fight

Big crib and the gate's high, got the K9

ZK, knife sit right at the waistline

Heard through the grape vine, it don't make wine

They hope and they pray I don't stay high

I changed when I got famous, I'll explain it

My fam hatin', they say that I got favourites

Paid, but I got payments upon payments

I'm in pain, but I'm not blamin', I'm just sayin'

And my bro's bloodthirsty, he's got cravings

If he lean out the window, he's not aimin'

'Member hearin' a door knock and it's bailiffs

Now it's acres, I ain't even got neighbours

[Verse 2: Central Cee]

You know that you're rich when you get a new crib

But it don't have a number, sh*t's got a name

My white ting said she only listen to house

But she listen to rap if it's Cench or Dave

Twenty-five and I'm sittin' on twenty-five M

Mummy ain't gotta stress, now the rent get paid

And they wonder why they ain't gettin' blessed same way

'Cause they ain't on takin' the risk that we—

Practice makes perfect, and I'm scratchin' the surface, expandin'

I was sofa surfin', no mattress

And I slept in the trap, smelled like cat piss

Now I'm with a Scarlett Johansson

A-list actress said I'm so handsome

When I wanted a 'fit, I would go Camden

Now it's Rodeo Drive, let's go Lanvin

Nobody else from London's gone Hollywood, just Cee or the boy Damson

Twenty bags for the sofa and one lamp

And I got marble floors, I ain't got damp any more

Tom Ford fragrance well pampered

I'm a passport full, so they can't stamp it

In Dubai and I'm stayin' in Atlantis

I ain't snapped it once 'cause I'm not gassed

I'm front row at the fashion show, tryna see which model that I wanna f*ck next

She watchin' her weight 'cause she doin' campaigns

Tell her, "Ride this d*ck", she ain't done enough steps

I see those guys from other side

On a keto diet, 'cause they don't get bread

Money don't buy happiness 'cause I'm upset

The more money that you get, make you give a f*ck less

[Outro: Central Cee]

Slow down with the greatness