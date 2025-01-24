Central Cee & Dave explain the lyrics behind new song 'CRG'
24 January 2025, 10:10
Here are the lyrics to Central Cee and Dave's new song 'CRG' from his debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness'.
Central Cee has released his debut album called 'Can't Rush Greatness', and there's one song fans can't stop talking about - CRG with Dave.
The 26-year-old has dropped this song alongside others including Band4Band and Gen Z Luv, and fans were excited to hear about the new feature.
This marks the pair's first feature since their Split Decision EP in 2023, which featured the best-selling track 'Sprinter'. So, what are the lyrics to Central Cee and Dave's 'CRG'?
What does Central Cee and Dave's new song 'CRG' mean?
'CRG' stands for Can't Rush Greatness, and is about the duo reflecting on fame, fortune and their come up in the rap industry.
The lyrics mention them going from humble beginnings (bailiffs and selling sweets at school), to lavish shopping trips and dating Hollywood stars.
They also mention the paranoia which comes with fame, and how relationships have suffered following the burst into fame.
What are the lyrics to Central Cee and Dave's new song 'CRG'?
[Chorus: Central Cee & Dave]
Slow down with the greatness, gotta take time
Poles out on a bait ting on a date night
They try imitate mine, that's a hate crime
Bro’s in the can throwin' hands, that's a cage fight
Big crib and the gate’s high, got the K9
ZK, knife sit right at the waistline
Heard through the grape vine, it don't make wine
They hope and they pray I don't stay high
I changed when I got famous, I'll explain it
My fam hatin', they say that I got favourites
Paid, but I got payments upon payments
I'm in pain, but I'm not blamin', I’m just sayin’
And my bro's bloodthirsty, he’s got cravings
If he lean out the window, he's not aimin'
'Member hearin’ a door knock and it's bailiffs
Now it's acres, I ain't even got neighbours (Yeah)
[Verse 1: Dave]
Forty thousand square feet off of this pain
Look at me, I got heart acres
He don't know what heartache is
I can't ask no one for a teaspoon of sugar, it's tough, got no neighbours
My uncles had no papers
We sold sweets in school, made sense that the mandem grew up and sold flavours
Wanted a million so much, went to the perfume store, bought Paco Rabanne
TSG had me in the back of the van and prang
Wanna book a flight, Japan
I'm on the private jet and the pilot's tellin' me jokes, sellin' me land
I'm drivin' on a ban, true say, I got disqualifications
Askin' God, why bless me? I'm a sinner, why bless me when I've sinned?
I don't care if the next man lose, I just wanna see us man win
Business class is free, so my mum takes every snack and every drink
For the times that we struggled and we never had
I get on my—, I'm tellin' 'em
[Chorus: Central Cee]
Slow down with the greatness, gotta take time
Poles out on a bait ting on a date night
They try imitate mine, that's a hate crime
Bro's in the can throwin' hands, that's a cage fight
Big crib and the gate's high, got the K9
ZK, knife sit right at the waistline
Heard through the grape vine, it don't make wine
They hope and they pray I don't stay high
I changed when I got famous, I'll explain it
My fam hatin', they say that I got favourites
Paid, but I got payments upon payments
I'm in pain, but I'm not blamin', I'm just sayin'
And my bro's bloodthirsty, he's got cravings
If he lean out the window, he's not aimin'
'Member hearin' a door knock and it's bailiffs
Now it's acres, I ain't even got neighbours
[Verse 2: Central Cee]
You know that you're rich when you get a new crib
But it don't have a number, sh*t's got a name
My white ting said she only listen to house
But she listen to rap if it's Cench or Dave
Twenty-five and I'm sittin' on twenty-five M
Mummy ain't gotta stress, now the rent get paid
And they wonder why they ain't gettin' blessed same way
'Cause they ain't on takin' the risk that we—
Practice makes perfect, and I'm scratchin' the surface, expandin'
I was sofa surfin', no mattress
And I slept in the trap, smelled like cat piss
Now I'm with a Scarlett Johansson
A-list actress said I'm so handsome
When I wanted a 'fit, I would go Camden
Now it's Rodeo Drive, let's go Lanvin
Nobody else from London's gone Hollywood, just Cee or the boy Damson
Twenty bags for the sofa and one lamp
And I got marble floors, I ain't got damp any more
Tom Ford fragrance well pampered
I'm a passport full, so they can't stamp it
In Dubai and I'm stayin' in Atlantis
I ain't snapped it once 'cause I'm not gassed
I'm front row at the fashion show, tryna see which model that I wanna f*ck next
She watchin' her weight 'cause she doin' campaigns
Tell her, "Ride this d*ck", she ain't done enough steps
I see those guys from other side
On a keto diet, 'cause they don't get bread
Money don't buy happiness 'cause I'm upset
The more money that you get, make you give a f*ck less
[Outro: Central Cee]
Slow down with the greatness