Who is Central Cee? Height, Age, Birthday, Girlfriend, Heritage, Instagram & More Revealed
20 July 2023, 15:37
Here's everything you need to know about the 'Sprinter' rapper.
Central Cee has been a name in the UK rap scene for years, and is now making a splash worldwide thanks to his hit 'Sprinter' and link ups with some of the biggest rappers in the business.
The West London rapper rose to fame in 2020 with the songs "Day in the Life" and "Loading", and since then has racked up collaborations with none other than Dave and D-Block Europe to name a few.
When is Central Cee's birthday?
Central Cee was born on 4 June 1998 in Ladbroke Grove and later moved to Shepard's Bush, London.
His birth name is Oakley Neil H.T Caesar-Su, and has two younger brothers.
This makes him currently 25-years-old, and his astrological sign is a Gemini.
How tall is Central Cee?
The rapper's height is reportedly 5 foot 10 (177cm).
What is Central Cee's Instagram?
Cench's Instagram is simply @centralcee.
At the time of writing, his following stands at over 8 million, where he posts snaps of his music career, holidays and personal life.
The rapper does not have Twitter, but has TikTok.
What is Central Cee's nationality and heritage?
Central Cee was born to an English mother and Guyanese-Chinese father. When the rapper was seven, his parents separated and he began living with his mum and two younger brothers.
Who is Central Cee's girlfriend?
The rapper's girlfriend is Madeline Argy, a British influencer and TikToker.
The pair have been dating since September 2022, and there were rumours circulating around Central Cee's new girlfriend, after he released his latest single 'Doja', which detailed lyrics about a new relationship.
Now the pair are official, and feature frequently on each others social media accounts.