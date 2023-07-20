Who is Central Cee? Height, Age, Birthday, Girlfriend, Heritage, Instagram & More Revealed

Capital XTRA Presents New Skool Vs. Old Skool

Here's everything you need to know about the 'Sprinter' rapper.

Central Cee has been a name in the UK rap scene for years, and is now making a splash worldwide thanks to his hit 'Sprinter' and link ups with some of the biggest rappers in the business.

The West London rapper rose to fame in 2020 with the songs "Day in the Life" and "Loading", and since then has racked up collaborations with none other than Dave and D-Block Europe to name a few.

Here's everything you need to know about Central Cee.

Central Cee is a 25-year-old rapper. Picture: Instagram