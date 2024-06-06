Central Cee’s Net Worth in 2024: Inside his rap fortune

Central Cee is now regarded as one of the biggest rappers in the UK thanks to his huge hits including 'Doja' and 'Sprinter' which shot to the top of the charts.

He has frequently said he came from humble beginnings and grew up in Shepherds Bush, London, but his net worth has since skyrocketed since rising to fame as a rapper.

So, what is Central Cee's net worth in 2024 and how did he get so rich? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Central Cee's Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, Central Cee is reportedly worth a whopping $6 million, according to CAKnowledge.

This is in due part to his huge rap career, including songs like 'I Will', 'Sprinter' with Dave, and is set to release his debut album this year after years of releasing EPs and teasing new music.

The 26-year-old 'Band4Band' rapper has also performed at numerous gigs and festivals, which is likely to have made his wealth even higher.

How did Central Cee get rich? How did he get famous?

Cench regularly shares his blingy jewellery, clothes and cars on his social media accounts.

Central Cee shot to fame in 2020 after releasing viral songs including 'Loading' and 'Day in the Life'. Since then he has catapulted into rap royalty for his confessional yet chill rap style, including 'Doja' and 'Obsessed With You'.

He also bought on-off girlfriend Madeline Argy a new car and multiple pieces of jewellery for Christmas 2023, which she shared on her popular TikTok and YouTube accounts.