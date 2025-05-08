Why Rihanna fans think she’s pregnant with twins amid pregnancy announcement

Rihanna is rumoured to be pregnant with twins. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s third pregnancy is speculated to be twins after potential slip at the Met Gala 2025

Rihanna announced her third pregnancy at the Met Gala on Monday 5th May, in yet another iconic fashionable moment, taking the internet by storm.

The ‘It’ couple already have two boys, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, but with this third baby on the way the anticipation for a girl has never been higher.

Rihanna with A$AP Rocky and RZA. Picture: A$AP Rocky via Instagram

After an interview live from the Met carpet, fans excitement has now snowballed into speculation over Rihanna having not one, but two babies.

In an interview with Access Hollywood the reporter jokingly asked the star if she brought her “umberella, ella, ella, eh”, of course in reference to the star’s iconic hit ‘Umbrella’.

Riri responded: “Rocky brought that”, since he had accessorised his ‘fit that evening with a bedazzled umbrella.

A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala 2025, with umbrella in hand. Picture: Getty Images

But it was her next response that really sent the Navy into a frenzy — Rihanna said: “I brought the kid”, though fans were convinced she accidentally said “kids”, leading to speculation that she might’ve let slip a secret about twins.

This has sparked a lot of excitement online with the anticipation of there being double the chance of a mini Riri on the way.

A$AP shared his excitement earlier on that evening speaking to reporters saying: “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we definitely happy, you know.”

Well, no matter if it’s one baby or two, the world is excited for yet another Riri/A$AP baby, with the promise from Rihanna that this pregnancy won’t delay the highly anticipated new music.