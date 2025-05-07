Halle Bailey teases sister Chloe is dating Burna Boy again amid split rumours

7 May 2025, 17:31

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey with Burna Boy
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey with Burna Boy. Picture: Getty Images

By Shanai Dunglinson

Halle Bailey and Burna Boy were spotted together at the Met Gala 2025, just months after rumours he was dating her sister Chloe Bailey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halle Bailey attended the Met Gala without her sister, Chloe, on Monday 5th May and snapped a picture with Chloe’s formerly rumoured boyfriend and fellow artist, Burna Boy.

The pair looked friendly, in The Little Mermaid star’s post on X, smiling and pouting under the playful caption ‘yea yea ye yeuhahh yea yea uh huh’, a reference to Burna’s iconic hit ‘Ye’.

Halle Bailey at the Met Gala 2025
Halle Bailey at the Met Gala 2025. Picture: Getty Images
Halle Bailey shares picture with Burna Boy via X
Halle Bailey shares picture with Burna Boy via X. Picture: X

Both Burna and Halle were also seen talking at the afterparty, seemingly speaking like friends, laughing and smiling.

Although nothing has been confirmed by either Burna Boy or Chloe, their flirty trips to Lagos back in December and February sparked romance rumours as the pair put on a show for the cameras.

Footage over Instagram at the time appeared to show the pair wearing matching watches, kissing and even fans suggesting they could hear Chloe saying she loved him in one video!

After months of not being seen together, breakup rumours were circling, however, Halle’s recent post has refuelled those dating allegations, with fans going crazy over socials about a potential reunion.

There are also some wild fan theories that Halle and the Afrobeats star have sparked a potential romance, however these are just rumours!

Chloe is yet to respond to the speculation that she’s dating the ‘On The Low’ star, but we can assume that this means Burna has not only met the family but is on good terms!

The Bailey sisteres togther, Chloe and Halle
The Bailey sisteres togther, Chloe and Halle. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Stromzy has dropped new trick 'Sorry Rach!'

Stormzy new song ‘Sorry Rach!’: Full lyrics and meaning explained

Jhené Aiko visits fire-destroyed home for the first time

Jhené Aiko visits her burned-down home after devastating LA Wildfires

Rihanna is rumoured to be pregnant with twins

Why Rihanna fans think she’s pregnant with twins amid pregnancy announcement

Rihanna’s third pregnancy: Due date, baby’s gender & name rumours

Rihanna’s third pregnancy: Due date, baby’s gender & name rumours

Trending

Rihanna announced her third pregnancy at the Met Gala 2025

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at the Met Gala 2025

The Unity Cup 2025

The Unity Cup 2025: Date, tickets & more

Tickets

The Capital XTRA 100 is returning for 2025

The Capital XTRA 100 2025: Winner and countdown revealed!

Chris Brown is bringing his Breezy Bowl XX Tour to the UK in 2025

Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Tour 2025: UK Dates, Tickets & Venues

Tickets

50 Cent, Mary J. Blige & Davido's London show

50 Cent, Mary J. Blige & Davido Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show: Date, tickets & more

Tickets

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working