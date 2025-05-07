Halle Bailey teases sister Chloe is dating Burna Boy again amid split rumours

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey with Burna Boy. Picture: Getty Images

By Shanai Dunglinson

Halle Bailey and Burna Boy were spotted together at the Met Gala 2025, just months after rumours he was dating her sister Chloe Bailey.

Halle Bailey attended the Met Gala without her sister, Chloe, on Monday 5th May and snapped a picture with Chloe’s formerly rumoured boyfriend and fellow artist, Burna Boy.

The pair looked friendly, in The Little Mermaid star’s post on X, smiling and pouting under the playful caption ‘yea yea ye yeuhahh yea yea uh huh’, a reference to Burna’s iconic hit ‘Ye’.

Halle Bailey at the Met Gala 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Halle Bailey shares picture with Burna Boy via X. Picture: X

Both Burna and Halle were also seen talking at the afterparty, seemingly speaking like friends, laughing and smiling.

Although nothing has been confirmed by either Burna Boy or Chloe, their flirty trips to Lagos back in December and February sparked romance rumours as the pair put on a show for the cameras.

Halle and Burna Boy at the MetGala Afterparty✨ pic.twitter.com/szLy4o5khs — Halle Bailey Legion 🪽 (@HalleLegion_) May 6, 2025

Footage over Instagram at the time appeared to show the pair wearing matching watches, kissing and even fans suggesting they could hear Chloe saying she loved him in one video!

After months of not being seen together, breakup rumours were circling, however, Halle’s recent post has refuelled those dating allegations, with fans going crazy over socials about a potential reunion.

Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey are really in love 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/5s3FFlTrgp — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) February 14, 2025

There are also some wild fan theories that Halle and the Afrobeats star have sparked a potential romance, however these are just rumours!

Chloe is yet to respond to the speculation that she’s dating the ‘On The Low’ star, but we can assume that this means Burna has not only met the family but is on good terms!