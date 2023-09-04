Did Central Cee and Madeline Argy Break Up or are They Still Together?

On Air Now
4 September 2023, 16:04
Have the rapper and TikTok star called it quits? Here's all we know.
Central Cee and Madeline Argy have reportedly been dating since September 2022, however fans are starting to speculate whether the couple have split.
The pair have kept their relationship mainly off social media, but have shared sweet snaps of their dating life, and have attended some exclusive events together.
Fans have noticed that the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading them to believe that the couple have split.
So far, neither Cench or Madeline has confirmed their reported split.
The pair kept their relationship mainly off social media, but shared snippets of their relationship over the year.
The pair have been dating since September 2022, after there were rumours circulating around Central Cee's new girlfriend following the release of 'Doja'.
Cench recently decoded the lyrics to his new hit 'Doja', he revealed that a girlfriend of his was bisexual.
Madeline has revealed that she is bisexual, and fans put two and two together.
As of September 2023, the pair have unfollowed each other from Instagram.
Fans noticed that the pair had interacted with each other on socials less, and speculation is rife over whether they have split.
"central cee and madeline unfollowed each other on ig. don’t talk to me until further notice." one Twitter user wrote.
central cee and madeline unfollowed each other on ig. don’t talk to me until further notice.— ✨ (@ambersnowandra) September 3, 2023
"central cee and madeline breaking up was my last f**king straw," another quipped.
The pair have not given a reason as to why they have unfollowed each other, or commented on their reported split.