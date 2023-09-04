Did Central Cee and Madeline Argy Break Up or are They Still Together?

Have the rapper and TikTok star called it quits? Here's all we know.

Central Cee and Madeline Argy have reportedly been dating since September 2022, however fans are starting to speculate whether the couple have split.

The pair have kept their relationship mainly off social media, but have shared sweet snaps of their dating life, and have attended some exclusive events together.

Fans have noticed that the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading them to believe that the couple have split.

