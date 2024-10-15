What is Stormzy's net worth, where he's from & height in feet

What is Stormzy's net worth, where he's from & height in feet. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Here's a factfile about UK rapper Stormzy, including his net worth, where he's from and his height in feet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stormzy is one of the biggest rappers to come out of the UK, and is known for his huge songs including 'Shut Up' and new track 'Backbone'.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, has made headlines recently after being papped kissing R&B singer Victoria Monet a few months on from his split with Love Island host Maya Jama.

So, where is Stormzy originally from, what is his net worth and how tall is he? Here's everything you need to know about the rapper.

Stormzy is one of the biggest UK rappers. Picture: Getty

What is Stormzy's Net Worth?

Stormzy is one of the UK's richest rappers, thanks to his huge success of three albums and legendary performances, including headlining Glastonbury in 2019.

He is worth an estimated whopping £26 million ($34 million in US dollars), and boasts a property portfolio, supercars and has bought a share in AFC Croydon.

The rapper is also known for giving back, and has funded scholarships for six black students at Cambridge University, and has pledged a further £10 million in the next decades for philanthropy.

Stormzy has headlined a string of festivals including Boardmasters and Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

What is Stormzy's height in feet?

Stormzy's nickname being 'Big Mike' didn't come from nowhere - the rapper's height in feet is 6'5, which is 196cm.

Stormzy is dropping new music! Picture: Getty

Where is Stormzy from and what is his ethnicity?

Stormy was born on 26 July 1993 in Croydon, London, and grew up with his mother, brother and two sisters.

His mother is from Ghana, with Stormzy growing up in London before embarking on engineering placements in Leamington Spa and Southampton.

Stormzy now owns homes in South London and Chelsea, central London.