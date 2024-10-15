What time is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & how to watch it in the UK

What time is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & how to watch it in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back, and with performers including Tyla and Cher, here's what time it starts and how you can watch in the UK.

The hotly-anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back in New York for 2024 and features returning angels and new models, as well as a plethora of special musical performers.

Taking place today, Tuesday 15 October, the VS show returns after a six-year hiatus, with Tyla, Cher and LISA from Blackpink performing alongside iconic model runways.

So, what time does the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show start in the UK and how can I watch the livestream? Here's everything you need to know.

Tyla is performing at the VS Fashion Show. Picture: Getty

What time is the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Victoria's Secret has said that viewers can watch the livestream of the Pink Carpet at 6:30PM ET.

The show starts at 7PM ET on Prime Video or their YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

7PM ET is Midnight UK time, however the full show will be available across socials and Prime Video later on.

Many returning angels are back for the show, including Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty

How can I watch the VS Fashion Show in the UK?

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking place in New York, however that does not mean those overseas in the UK can't watch the live performance.

Fans can watch the red carpet live from 11:30PM, whilst the show starts at 12am midnight UK time.

The show is taking place at the brand's flagship store in New York City.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - Show. Picture: Getty

Which models will be walking the runway at the VS Fashion Show?

Victoria's Secret has not revealed every model set to walk the runway at the VS Fashion Show, however they have shared a few names, which include many returning angels.

Ashley Graham

Adriana Lima

Barbara Palvin

Gigi Hadid

Tyra Banks

Paloma Elsesser

Candice Swanepoel

Taylor Hill

Mayowa Nicholas

Imaan Hammam

Devyn Garcia