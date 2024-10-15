What time is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & how to watch it in the UK

15 October 2024, 11:57 | Updated: 15 October 2024, 12:19

What time is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & how to watch it in the UK
What time is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & how to watch it in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back, and with performers including Tyla and Cher, here's what time it starts and how you can watch in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hotly-anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back in New York for 2024 and features returning angels and new models, as well as a plethora of special musical performers.

Taking place today, Tuesday 15 October, the VS show returns after a six-year hiatus, with Tyla, Cher and LISA from Blackpink performing alongside iconic model runways.

So, what time does the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show start in the UK and how can I watch the livestream? Here's everything you need to know.

Tyla is performing at the VS Fashion Show.
Tyla is performing at the VS Fashion Show. Picture: Getty

What time is the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Victoria's Secret has said that viewers can watch the livestream of the Pink Carpet at 6:30PM ET.

The show starts at 7PM ET on Prime Video or their YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

7PM ET is Midnight UK time, however the full show will be available across socials and Prime Video later on.

Many returning angels are back for the show, including Gigi Hadid.
Many returning angels are back for the show, including Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty

How can I watch the VS Fashion Show in the UK?

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking place in New York, however that does not mean those overseas in the UK can't watch the live performance.

Fans can watch the red carpet live from 11:30PM, whilst the show starts at 12am midnight UK time.

The show is taking place at the brand's flagship store in New York City.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - Show
2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - Show. Picture: Getty

Which models will be walking the runway at the VS Fashion Show?

Victoria's Secret has not revealed every model set to walk the runway at the VS Fashion Show, however they have shared a few names, which include many returning angels.

  • Ashley Graham
  • Adriana Lima
  • Barbara Palvin
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Tyra Banks
  • Paloma Elsesser
  • Candice Swanepoel
  • Taylor Hill
  • Mayowa Nicholas
  • Imaan Hammam
  • Devyn Garcia
The VS Fashion Show is back (pictured in 2018).
The VS Fashion Show is back (pictured in 2018). Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

PARTYNEXTDOOR shares update on Drake collaboration album release date

PARTYNEXTDOOR shares update on Drake collaboration album release date

Halle Bailey teases breakup song following split from DDG

Halle Bailey teases breakup song following split from DDG

What is Stormzy's net worth, where he's from & height in feet

What is Stormzy's net worth, where he's from & height in feet

Yung Filly dating history: Who are his ex-girlfriends & is he in a relationship?

Yung Filly dating history: Who are his ex-girlfriends & is he in a relationship?

Trending

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Tommy Fury says daughter Bambi 'is his priority' amid Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury says daughter Bambi 'is his priority' amid Molly-Mae split

J. Cole shares why he 'walked away' from Drake & Kendrick beef on new song Port Antonio

J. Cole shares why he 'walked away' from Drake & Kendrick beef on new song Port Antonio

Met Gala 2025 Theme & Co-Chairs revealed from Lewis Hamilton to Colman Domingo

Met Gala 2025 Theme & Co-Chairs revealed from Lewis Hamilton to Pharrell

Tommy Fury says he 'still loves' Molly-Mae in first interview after shocking split

Tommy Fury says he 'still loves' Molly-Mae in first interview after shocking split

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working