Who is Cardi B’s baby daddy Stefon Diggs? Age, net worth & kids

Cardi B has a new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Cardi B went public with her new boyfriend Stefon Diggs earlier this year, after her public break-up from Offset, and has just announced she is pregnant with his baby. But how many kids does he already have? And who is he? - Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B has hard launched her new boyfriend, American footballer Stefon Diggs, and the couple have just announced that the rapper is pregnant and their first child together will

Spotted courtside on 13th May, at the Knicks game, Cardi B was photographed looking loved-up with New England Patriots wide receiver.

Cardi B with Stefon Diggs at Knicks Game (12.05.25). Picture: Getty Images

This comes after Cardi’s very public divorce from the Migos star, Offset, with whom she shares three children.

There were rumours circulating that Stefon was the new apple-to-Cardi’s-eye after the ‘WAP’ star was seen dancing on Stefon’s lap at a club last month.

Her ex-husband, Offset, responded to a fan's comment on the pair in the club, seemingly praising the romance.

Offset via Instagram. Picture: Instagram via @offsetyrn

Cardi B and football player Stefon Diggs have been the subject of dating rumors for months now and they stepped out together after the 2025 Met Gala! pic.twitter.com/kHLwqCuUr7 — Pop Tales (@Pop_Tales) May 8, 2025

The headline couple were also spotted even more recently leaving the Met Gala After Party together, but the rumours have finally been confirmed.

Who is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon is a widely-respected American footballer who is currently playing for the New England Patriots, a team who famously hold the record for the most ever Super Bowl appearances.

He clearly has a type, as the wide-receiver was also spotted with City Girl rapper Yung Miami back in December last year, but a romantic connection was shot-down by the rapper.

Stefon Diggs playing in NFL . Picture: Alamy

How old is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon is 31, his birthday being in November.

Cardi B, in comparison, is 32, making her the older of the pair.

How many kids does Stefon Diggs have?

Cardi B announced that the new couple will be expecting their first child together on September 17th.

Both of them are parents from previous relationships, Cardi herself having three kids.

Stefon has one daughter by his ex-girlfriend, Tyler-Marie, Nova, who is 8 years old.

The pair have a cute relationship, the NFL player clearly having a lot of love for her.

Stefon Diggs & Nova. Picture: Instagram via @stefondiggs

What is Stefon Diggs' net worth?

Stefon has had a very successful career so far, having total career earnings of $137million (£103million).

Signing a $63.5 million (£48million) contract with his current team, the star is clearly wealthy within his own field.

His net worth is estimated to be an impressive $38million (£28million).

Stefan Diggs and Cardi B spotted at the Knicks game. It appears the offseason rumors of them dating may actually be true.



(Video credit to pagesix via TikTok) pic.twitter.com/Hc6YTnkboP — Hurts Defender (@856Philly) May 13, 2025

Meanwhile, ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker Cardi has an estimated net worth of over $101million (£76million).

Fans are wondering just how much this sports star is worth after Cardi shared images of a castle that her man had rented for them both.

It most definitely must have cost a pretty penny!

One fan commented: "Princess treatment in a castle."