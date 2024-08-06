Tory Lanez prison sentencing: How many years is he serving in jail?

6 August 2024, 14:21

Tory Lanez prison sentencing: How many years is he serving in jail?
Tory Lanez prison sentencing: How many years is he serving in jail? Picture: Getty Images

Tory Lanez is currently in jail after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, but how many years is he in prison for and when will he get released?

Tory Lanez is currently in jail after being sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot following an incident at Kylie Jenner's home.

The Canadian-born artist, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, went to prison in 2023 and is currently serving his sentence in the US but faces deportation to Canada.

So, how many years is Tory Lanez going to be in prison for? Here's everything you need to know about his jail sentence.

Tory Lanez is getting divorced amid his prison sentence.
Tory Lanez is serving time in prison. . Picture: Getty

How many years is Tory Lanez in prison for?

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in jail last year after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Prosecutor Edward Welbourn said Megan Thee Stallion had been "lucky" on the night of the shooting.

"This was a heinous act of violence against a defenceless woman and a multi-year campaign of harassment," Mr Welbourn told the court.

It is likely Lanez will be eligible for parole in 2029, and is expected to be released in 2033.

Megan was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.
Megan was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. Picture: Getty

What has Tory Lanez said about his prison sentence?

In December 2023, Lanez addressed his fans and said: “I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he wrote. “I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

He writes that during his sentencing hearing, he took responsibility for “verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved,” but not for the shooting itself.

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

