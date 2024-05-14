Rihanna children: The names and ages of her kids with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna children: The names and ages of her kids with A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

How many kids does Rihanna have with A$AP Rocky and what are their names & ages? Here's everything you need to know about her offspring.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are A-lister musicians in their own right, but have spent the last few years settling down and welcoming children to their brood.

Since starting dating back in 2019, Riri and Rocky have had two children, revealing to Vogue that they had not intentionally started a family, but were also not "planning against it either."

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way," said Rihanna. Here's everything you need to know about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's two kids, including names, ages and lots of pictures.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two children. Picture: Getty

What are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's children's names?

Rihanna and Rocky have two kids, both boys called RZA and Riot.

Their eldest's full name is RZA Athelston Mayers and the second is named Riot Rose Mayers.

Riri revealed the news of her second pregnancy on stage at the 2023 Super Bowl, where fans across the world were shocked with the news.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son's birthday

Rihanna pictured with her two sons RZA and Riot. Picture: Instagram

What are Rihanna's boys ages? How far apart in age are they?

Rihanna's boys are just 15-months apart, with RZA arriving on May 13, 2022, and Riot was born on 3rd August 2023.

She first revealed her pregnancy in an iconic photoshoot in January of 2022, as she and A$AP strolled through New York, when she was around the 4-5 month mark.

Fans 'broke the internet' following the announcement of Rihanna's pregnancy, and is up there with other iconic pregnancy reveals including Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.