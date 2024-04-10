Rihanna reveals son RZA’s first word

Rihanna reveals son RZA’s first word. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Rihanna has candidly spoken out about motherhood and revealed her son's first word!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Singer Rihanna has revealed her eldest son RZA's first word in a new interview for April's cover story for Interview Magazine.

The 36-year-old reflected back on her son's milestones with the publication, and spoke about her ventures into motherhood and her relationship with fellow rapper ASAP Rocky.

Now, she has shared the "super cute" word baby RZA spoke first, and it wasn't "Mom" or "Dad"!

Rihanna has graced the cover of Interview Magazine. Picture: Getty

Speaking to journalist Mel Otternberg, Rihanna shared that RZA's first word was 'Hey'.

"I used to try to get his attention all the time, and I would say, “Hey, hey, hey.”" revealed the 'Rude Boy' singer.

"And one day he said it back to me in the same melody and I kept singing it and he kept following it over and over again."

ASAP Rocky with his son, RZA. Picture: Instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, Riri spoke about the normalities of motherhood, including how both her and Rocky change their son's nappies: "Rocky has never shied away from it. He does the shirt up over the nose with a stinky diaper. He gets through it. It’s kind of funny."

Rihanna revealed that she is in 'rehearsals' for something, but didn't elaborate further whether this was related to her hotly-anticipated ninth album.

"I have a lot of visual ideas. It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now." Rihanna revealed. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals, and I don’t have the songs for them yet, but maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make."