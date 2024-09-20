What did Kim Porter say about ex Diddy in her memoir?

Kim Porter, who died in 2018, released a memoir which is allegedly her diary entries from her time with Diddy.

CW: Contains references to abuse and sexual assault.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' late girlfriend Kim Porter has released a posthumous memoir titled Kim's Lost Words, which claims to be a collection of diary entries from her during her relationship with Diddy.

The 60-page book was released earlier this month, and accuses P Diddy of assaulting Porter, and various other shocking claims that were reportedly leaked by her friends.

Porter shared three children with Diddy and passed away from pneumonia in 2018, with this book allegedly sharing a glimpse of the music mogul's life from the 1990s to Porter's final year.

Kim Porter and Diddy pictured in 2004. Picture: Getty Images

What did Kim Porter say about Diddy in her book?

Kim's Lost Words, which claims to be a collection of diary entries from the late Kim Porter, was leaked by her friends earlier this month.

This month, Diddy was arrested and charged on three accounts - Racketeering Conspiracy as well as Sex Trafficking and Transportation to Engage in Prostitution.

The book describes alleged philandering with both male and female top musicians and rappers, and orgies at his home, in which Porter took part.

Sean Combs has gone by the names Puff Daddy and Diddy among more. Picture: Alamy

The memoir also has accounts of Diddy allegedly abusing Porter and even making death threats towards her.

In the book, Porter recounts discovering and making copies of tapes Diddy made of himself having sex with 'young boys' he was managing, including an alleged tape involving an 18-year-old popstar, who went on to be a household name.

Porter's alleged final entry sees Porter falling ill, texting her friends saying 'he got me' and then calling the emergency number 911.

Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, speaks to members of the media outside U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The book's publisher, producer Chris Todd, claims Porter shared a drive of her writing with close friends, which he edited under the pseudonym Jamal T Millwood.

"I was lucky enough to meet someone that purported to have Kim Porter's flash drive," he told DailyMail.com.

"This was supposedly for Kim Porter from the grave, to come forward and tell her story." He revealed he has revealed his identity due to Diddy now being arrested and detained.