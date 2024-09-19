Why does 50 Cent hate Diddy? Inside beef & upcoming documentary

Why does 50 Cent hate Diddy? Inside beef & upcoming documentary. Picture: Getty Images

Why is there beef between 50 Cent and Sean 'Diddy' Combs? Here's everything you need to know about why the rapper hates the music mogul amid his arrest and failed bail appeal.

50 Cent and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has also gone by the names P Diddy and Puff Daddy, have long been critics of each other.

The pair have been feuding since the early 2000s, and their beef has had a resurgence due to Diddy being charged of Racketeering, as well as Sex Trafficking and Transportation to Engage in Prostitution over three counts.

But, why does 50 Cent hate Diddy so much and why did their beef start? Here's everything you need to know amid the rapper's arrest and 50 Cent's upcoming Netflix documentary on Diddy.

Diddy and 50 Cent's beef goes back decades. Picture: Getty

Why does 50 Cent hate Diddy so much?

The source of the beef between the two rappers can be traced back to the early 2000s, with the release of 50 Cent's track 'The Bomb', which seemingly points to Diddy having knowledge about the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G.

“Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don’t get ‘em / They gonna kill us all,” 50 Cent raps. “Man, Puffy know who hit that n–a" the lyrics read.

50 Cent has not got proof of Diddy's alleged involvement, with the music mogul frequently denying he had any information on the killer.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has been beefing Diddy for decades. Picture: Getty

Is 50 Cent making a Diddy documentary?

In May 2024, before Diddy's arrest and charge of Racketeering, Sex Trafficking and Transportation to Engage in Prostitution, 50 Cent revealed his documentary on Diddy's allegations has been sold to streaming service Netflix.

Netflix won the bidding war on the Diddy docuseries accusing him of sexual abuse, rape and sex trafficking. TMZ indicated that the multi-part docuseries will hit the streamer soon.

“ok guys we’re all making good television mines just happens to be the best!” 50 Cent wrote, in part, alongside a split image of him and Diddy. “NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out … I’m gonna need more episodes.”

Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, speaks to members of the media outside U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024 in New York City. Picture: Getty

50 Cent has spoken out on the most recent arrest of Diddy in September 2024, and has mocked the music mogul in wake of the rapper's indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

He trolled Diddy by posting a snap of himself with Drew Barrymore, mocking the claims how federal agents seized 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from his homes following raids in March of this year.

The caption reads: 'Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house' before tagging his companies @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.'