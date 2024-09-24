How many kids does Kim Porter have? Her children including twins with Diddy

How many kids does Kim Porter have? Her children including twins with Diddy. Picture: Getty Images

How many children does Diddy's late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter have? Here's everything you need to know including names and ages.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Diddy's relationship with Kim Porter has hit the headlines following a memoir she allegedly wrote about her relationship with the music mogul was leaked online.

Porter was a model and actress, who passed away in 2018 from Pneumonia, and her funeral was attended by hundreds of mourners, including Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

So, how many kids does Kim Porter have with Diddy and what are their names and ages? Here's everything we know about Porter's family.

Kim Porter and Diddy pictured in 2004. Picture: Getty Images

How many kids does Kim Porter have and what children does she have with Diddy?

Kim Porter had four children, and all three kids were with music mogul Diddy.

Her eldest is son Quincy Brown, who was born in 1991 with singer Al B. Sure, and was later adopted by Combs.

She had another child and first with Combs, Christian 'King' Combs, in 1998. Christian has also been accused of sexual assault during a 2022 family holiday in St Martin.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Christian Combs attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Who are Diddy's twins with Kim Porter?

Jessie James Combs, Christian Combs, and D'Lila Star Combs pictured in 2023. Picture: Getty

Diddy and Kim Porter also have twin daughters together - Jessie and D'Lila Combs.

They were born in December 2006 and are currently 17-years-old, who frequently share their lifestyle on social media.

The twins appear to be following in their mother's modelling footsteps. “It was very inspiring, watching her [Porter] try on the clothes and take pictures,” D’Lila said in a 2023 interview with V Magazine. “We always would watch her and know that that’s what we wanted to do.”