Diddy pays emotional tribute to late Kim Porter at BET Awards

The rapper paid tribute to his ex, the late Kim Porter, at yesterday's BET awards.

Diddy, real name Sean Combs, paid tribute to his late beau Kim Porter at the BET awards last night.

The hip-hop mogul was awarded the lifetime achievement award for his notable contribution to the music industry.

The crowd went wild, and gave the 52-year-old rapper a standing ovation for his impact in the music industry.

Diddy received his lifetime achievement award at the BET awards yesterday. Picture: Getty Images

During his acceptance speech, he gave thanks to a number of people that have helped his contribution to the music industry.

Among the list of shout outs was his Mother, Janice Combs, his fans and people that have inspired his musical career.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his Mother, Janice Combs. Picture: Getty Images

Kim Porter, his longtime ex-girlfriend who passed away in 2018, received a special mention by the rapper.

"I just miss Kim y'all", Diddy said.

Kim Porter and Diddy pictured in 2004. Picture: Getty Images

"I know we all go through grief and stuff like that in this life, you know, stay connected to God and he'll bring you out. This is not—we don't control this. But I miss Kim so much and I just want to say thank you to Kim", continued the rapper.

Kim and Diddy had an on-off relationship for 13 years before splitting in 2007.

They shared four children together, and remained close despite their split, until Kim's unexpected passing in November 2018.

Diddy at the BET awards last night. Picture: Getty Images

Porter died from unexpected lobar pneumonia at the age of 47.

He dedicated his rendition of 'I'll Be Missing You' with Faith Evans to Porter.

"Baby girl, this is for you," he said, "I miss you so much, baby."