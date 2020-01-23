Diddy shares heartfelt tribute to late ex Kim Porter & urges fans to ‘cherish’ loved ones

Diddy posts heartfelt tribute dedicated to late ex Kim Porter. Picture: Getty

Hip-hop mogul Diddy has shared a sweet tribute to his ex Kim Porter who sadly passed away in 2018.

Since the unfortunate passing of Kim Porter, Diddy has often reflected on how he feels losing his life partner, who he shared children with.

Early Wednesday morning (Jan 22) Diddy, 50, shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. The Hip-Hop mogul posted a throwback photo of Porter, beaming with smiles, while wearing a bright orange ensemble.

Porter died of lobar pneumonia in her Toluca Lake, California home on Nov. 15, 2018. She was 47.

In Diddy's post he began by urging fans to cherish loved ones. “If you got a good woman please let her know,” Diddy said.

“Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HER. CHERISH HER. Cause the special ones are RARE and FEW.”“And everyone doesn’t get a second chance,” Diddy added.

“LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!! 💛💛💛 @ladykp I’ll honor you forever. ❤️”

Diddy and Porter are both parents to son Quincy, 28 (the biological son of Al B. Sure), Christian ‘King’ Combs, 21, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 13.

Rapper Diddy also has children outside of Porter, such as his son Justin Combs, 26, and daughter Chance Combs, 13.

Many of Diddy and Kim Porter's celebrity peers commented below the tribute.

Rapper T.I. and Power actress La La Anthony commented with emojis “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” and “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️” to pay their respects.