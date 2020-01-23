Diddy shares heartfelt tribute to late ex Kim Porter & urges fans to ‘cherish’ loved ones

23 January 2020, 11:32 | Updated: 23 January 2020, 11:35

Diddy posts heartfelt tribute dedicated to late ex Kim Porter
Diddy posts heartfelt tribute dedicated to late ex Kim Porter. Picture: Getty

Hip-hop mogul Diddy has shared a sweet tribute to his ex Kim Porter who sadly passed away in 2018.

Since the unfortunate passing of Kim Porter, Diddy has often reflected on how he feels losing his life partner, who he shared children with.

Diddy screams in the street after Biggie gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Early Wednesday morning (Jan 22) Diddy, 50, shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. The Hip-Hop mogul posted a throwback photo of Porter, beaming with smiles, while wearing a bright orange ensemble.

Porter died of lobar pneumonia in her Toluca Lake, California home on Nov. 15, 2018. She was 47.

In Diddy's post he began by urging fans to cherish loved ones. “If you got a good woman please let her know,” Diddy said.

“Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HER. CHERISH HER. Cause the special ones are RARE and FEW.”“And everyone doesn’t get a second chance,” Diddy added.

“LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!! 💛💛💛 @ladykp I’ll honor you forever. ❤️”

Diddy and Porter are both parents to son Quincy, 28 (the biological son of Al B. Sure), Christian ‘King’ Combs, 21, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 13.

Rapper Diddy also has children outside of Porter, such as his son Justin Combs, 26, and daughter Chance Combs, 13.

Many of Diddy and Kim Porter's celebrity peers commented below the tribute.

Rapper T.I. and Power actress La La Anthony commented with emojis “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” and  “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️” to pay their respects.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Diddy News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown has revealed his new tattoo on Instagram

Chris Brown debuts futuristic new tattoo of baby son Aeko's face

Chris Brown

Tyga's rented Bel-Air mansion is worth over $12 million and is located on the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Inside Tyga's $12.8 million hillside Bel-Air mansion

Nick Cannon has responded to claims he had a sexual encounter with Orlando Brown

Nick Cannon accused of giving Orlando Brown oral sex, turns it into "teachable moment"
N Dubz have teunited on a new song for Lady Gaga

N Dubz spark reunion rumours after being mysteriously credited on new Lady Gaga song

Trending

Trippie Redd has responded to Eminem dissing him on his new album

Trippie Redd continues "beefing" Eminem after rapper calls out his drug use on new album

Eminem

Drake has given fans an inside look at his Toronto mega mansion.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

Drake

Meek mill roasts Tekashi 6ix9ine's "witness protection drip" in new photo

Tekashi 6ix9ine roasted by Meek Mill over "witness protection drip" in new photo

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Former Islands Michael, Jordan and Danny ranked the 2020 Winter Love Island girls.

Love Island's Michael Griffiths, Jordan Hames & Danny Williams rank this year's female islanders
Late rapper Juice Wrld's cause of death has been revealed

Juice WRLD cause of death revealed as accidental overdose of oxycodone & codeine