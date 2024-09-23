What did Usher’s deleted tweets say? Inside his X tweets amid Diddy controversy

23 September 2024, 11:26

What did Usher’s deleted tweets say? Inside his X tweets amid Diddy controversy. Picture: Getty Images

What has Usher said about deleting his tweets about Diddy and what did they say?

R&B superstar Usher has deleted all his tweets on X, formerly known as Twitter, which has raised eyebrows after it happened just days after his collaborator Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in New York.

The Super Bowl halftime show headliner for this year clarified on the platform that his account 'got hacked', which led to the clear out of thousands of tweets.

However, some internet users questioned the timing of the alleged hacking, due to Usher's 30+ year history with Diddy.

Usher and Diddy have been colleagues for over 30 years.
Usher and Diddy have been colleagues for over 30 years. Picture: Getty

What did Usher's deleted tweets say about Diddy?

Usher has broken his silence on the incident, and said that his X account was hacked.

He tweeted: “Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! See you tonight at Intuit Dome.”

The 45-year-old R&B singer has previously spoken about his experience with Diddy, and called his earlier days "wild" in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern.

Usher is treating us to a new album!
Usher headlined the Super Bowl this year. . Picture: Getty

Usher revealed that when he was 14-years-old, record executive L.A. Reid sent him to live with Diddy in NYC.

He told Stern: “I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it,” adding "But I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. There were very curious things taking place, and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

Diddy is currently in detention in New York after being charged with Racketeering Conspiracy as well as Sex Trafficking and Transportation to Engage in Prostitution.

