Usher’s complete Super Bowl setlist: songs and who will be performing with him
9 February 2024, 16:21
What songs will Usher sing at the Super Bowl halftime show and what special guests will he have? Here's all we know.
Usher's headline slot at this weekend's Super Bowl halftime show is fast approaching, and talk has turned to what songs he will sing, and what special guests he might bring out on stage.
Following last year's iconic set from Rihanna, where she announced her second pregnancy at her comeback performance might be hard to compete with, but Usher is the right man for the job.
So, what songs will Usher sing at the Super Bowl halftime show and what special guests will he perform with? Here's all the theories and rumours.
What is Usher's Super Bowl Setlist?
So far, Usher has not confirmed what songs he will be singing at the Super Bowl halftime show, and it will likely be a surprise.
However, this has not stopped fans from theorising over what songs old and new he will perform in his 15-minute extended performance.
Here is the setlist Usher performs during his Vegas residency (via Setlist.fm).
1. “My Way”
2. “Caught Up”
3. “U Don’t Have to Call”
4. “Love In This Club”
5. “Party” (Chris Brown cover)
6. “Lil’ Freak”
7. “Lovers And Friends” (Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz cover)
8. “Good Love” (City Girls cover)
9. “I Don’t Mind”
10. “Bad Girl”
11. “Good Kisser”
12. “My Boo”
13. “Superstar”
14. “Can U Handle It?”
15. “Dance (A$$)” (Big Sean cover)
16. “I Don’t F*ck With You” (Big Sean cover)
17. “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)”
18. “I Need A Girl” (Diddy cover)
19. “Trading Places”
20. “U Remind Me”
21. “You Make Me Wanna…”
22. “Throwback”
23. “U Got It Bad”
24. “Nice & Slow”
25. “Climax”
26. “Burn”
27. “Confessions”
28. “Confessions Part II”
29. “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love”
30. “OMG”
31. “Yeah!”
32. “Without You”
Now, it is unlikely that Usher will be able to squeeze over 30 songs into 15 minutes, so here is a more-refined setlist he performed at a recent gig in America.
- My Way
- Caught Up
- You Make Me Wanna...
- Superstar
- U Got It Bad
- Confessions Part II
- Bad Girl
- U Don't Have to Call
- Good Good
What special guests will Usher bring out?
Usher has confirmed he will be bringing out some special guests with him at the Super Bowl, but has not revealed who exactly, and said "Of course" to the question at the press conference.
Apple Music released a teaser for Usher's performance with none other than Ludacris and Lil Jon, who feature with him on 'Yeah!'
Usher has also collaborated with the likes of Pitbull, Justin Bieber, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Latto and so many more.
How can I watch the Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl game kicks off at 6:30pm ET, which is 11pm GMT for those in the UK.
The game will take place this Sunday, 11 February in Las Vegas, Nevada.
It's good news as the Super Bowl, including Usher's halftime performance will be available to watch in the UK on ITV1 and Sky Sports.
Currently, the programme is scheduled for between 10:45pm - 4:00am GMT, so expect a late night!
