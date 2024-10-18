Maya Jama slams rumours on Stormzy split amid new relationship with Victoria Monet

By Anna Suffolk

Maya Jama has shared the reasons behind her shock split from rapper Stormzy amid his rumoured new relationship with singer Victoria Monet.

Maya Jama has slammed rumours behind her split from Stormzy earlier this year, after he has been spotted with Victoria Monet.

The 30-year-old Love Island host set the record straight on an Instagram Story Q&A this week to share the real reason why the former couple went their separate ways.

It had been reported that Jama and Stormzy broke up because Maya was keen to focus on her career instead of settling down with the 'Shut Up' rapper.

Maya Jama has slammed rumours that she split with Stormzy after not wanting to start a family. . Picture: ITV

Maya Jama took to her Instagram story to reclaim the narrative, saying "that I don't want to settle down and have kids is a lieeeee."

According to the Daily Mail, many sources claimed that Stormzy wanted to have kids, and the pair were on different pages when it came to future plans.

At the time, the source said: "She also loves travelling and partying, at just 29 she's not ready for the next chapter just yet."

Stormzy and Maya Jama split earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama has since turned 30, and has been travelling and focussed on presenting opportunities following their split in Summer 2024.

Stormzy has been papped multiple times with Victoria Monet, including pictures showing the rumoured new couple kissing at Heathrow airport in London just last week.

Victoria Monet joked this week that she is looking to have another child on the Jennifer Hudson show, saying she might "contribute to the population next year."

Monet had one child with ex-boyfriend John Gaines. Picture: Getty

During her appearance on the show, Victoria was asked "how do you feel about your fans telling you your music is baby making music?" to which the star smiled as she added: "Well, I did make a child."

She added: "I don't know if a lot of people know this but Hazel's dad is the person in my Moment music video... and we didn't have her until after that video so I guess they are not wrong.

She then joked: "But I do feel like I may contribute to the population next year, you know just a little bit."