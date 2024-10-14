Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper Stormzy and R&B singer Victoria Monet were pictured kissing in London last week. Here's everything we know about their rumoured new relationship amid his split from Maya Jama earlier this year.

Stormzy and Victoria Monet are the latest rumoured showbiz couple on the scene after the pair were papped kissing at Heathrow airport in London last weekend.

Both singers have recently split with their exes - Stormzy and Maya Jama amicably split this summer, and Victoria Monet broke things off with ex and baby daddy John Gaines earlier this year.

So, are Stormzy and Victoria Monet dating and what do we know about their rumoured relationship?

Stormzy has been linked with Victoria Monet. Picture: Getty

Are Stormzy and Victoria Monet dating?

Neither Stormzy or Victoria Monet have confirmed that they are in a relationship with each other, however this tabloid snapped some pictures of the pair kissing and looking cosy.

An onlooker said: “Both Stormzy and Victoria looked absolutely smitten with each other.“

"They kissed and when he hugged her he picked her up in the air."

Maya and Stormzy split this summer. . Picture: Getty

Where and when did Stormzy and Victoria Monet meet?

Where Stormzy and Victoria Monet first met is under wraps, however it is likely that it must have been an industry event due to their respective careers in the music industry.

The pair are likely to be in the same circles in the industry, due to their mutual pals and collaborators like Kehlani.

Victoria Monét and Daughter Hazel Prepare for the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Who is Stormzy's new rumoured girlfriend Victoria Monet?

Monet is a Grammy-award winning singer, who won 'Best New Artist' at the 2024 Grammys.

She is known for her R&B track 'On My Mama', and shares three-year-old Hazel with her ex John Gaines.

She recently posted a statement revealing the reason behind her and John's split - "There was no infidelity, toxic behavior nor drama. We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter. It simply didn't work out and that's okay."

Victoria Monet is a GRAMMY Award winning singer. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Stormzy and Maya Jama also posted a joint statement in regards to their break up this summer.

They also said that the split was amicable: ": "We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we've spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits. "

She said: "We were 21 and 20 when we first met-both at the beginning of our careers-and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately."