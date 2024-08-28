Victoria Monet & Usher 'SOS (Sex on Sight)': Inside the lyrics
28 August 2024, 12:53
Victoria Monet and Usher have released a new song called 'SOS (Sex on Sight)', and here is the meaning behind the lyrics.
Listen to this article
R&B superstar Victoria Monet has teamed up with legend Usher for a new song titled 'SOS' off of her deluxe album.
The singer won three Grammy awards in 2024. including the coveted Best New Artist gong. This song is part of JAGUAR II Deluxe that’s released this Friday 30th August.
So, what are the lyrics to SOS by Victoria Monet and Usher? Here's everything you need to know.
[Intro: Victoria Monét]
Ah
Ooh, ooh, just can't stop my—
Can't stop, ooh
Oh (Welcome to the Camp)
Hey
Oh-oh
[Verse 1: Victoria Monét]
I need that SOS, sex on sight, baby, it's urgent
Let me f*ck up all your plans, come put this work in
'Cause I think it's about time we take this all the way
(And I) Wonder which one of my lips gon' be your first kiss
Doesn't matter 'cause they both gon' fit you perfect
And I'm ready, so don't make me have to do this on my own
[Chorus: Victoria Monét]
I am way too sexy
To be alone
Wanna show you what type
Of time that I'm on (What type of time I'm on)
Want you to come (Want you to come)
Send me your ETA
And when you lay me down
Pin my legs to the clouds
And I hope you're ready for the rain
[Post-Chorus: Victoria Monét]
SOS, please
Let it fall, let it go
[Verse 2: USHER, USHER & Victoria Monét, Victoria Monét]
I got a question, though (Uh)
If I can make the time, are we good to go? (Oh)
Texting me X and Os
Can't kiss, touch, lick, through the phone, though, oh
But I can make a cameo
In a movie only you see, keep it low
You my lil' freak, I'ma go deep
Talkin' 'bout way, way, way back
And when I hit it right in the right place
Look me right in the eyes, do what I say (Watch this)
Bend it over, throw it back, you and I, tongue-tied
I'ma kiss it good, good, good night (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Chorus: Victoria Monét, USHER, Victoria Monét & USHER]
Say you're way too sexy
To be alone (To be alone)
Wanna show you what type
Of time that I'm on (Could you let us override it, babe?)
Want you to come (I want you to come)
Send me your ETA (And I'll be on my way, baby)
And when you lay me down (Down)
Pin my legs to the clouds (Clouds)
And I hope you're ready for the rain (Mm, and I'm ready, baby)
[Post-Chorus: USHER, Victoria Monét, Victoria Monét & USHER]
SOS, girl (Oh)
SOS, please (Babe)
You love it, babe, oh
Let it fall, let it go
Let it go
[Bridge: Victoria Monét, Victoria Monét & USHER, USHER]
Baby, don't you stop 'til you hit that spot
You know what you're doing to my body, babe
Okay (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
SOS, babe (Ooh, oh)
[Chorus: Victoria Monét, USHER, Victoria Monét & USHER]
I am way too sexy (Sexy, babe)
To be alone (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Wanna show you what type (Oh)
Of time that I'm on (What type of time I'm on)
I want you to come (Come, baby, come)
Send me your ETA (Send me to your T, ETA)
When you lay me down
Pin my legs to the clouds
And I hope you're ready for the rain (I'm ready, baby)
[Post-Chorus: USHER, Victoria Monét]
I'm ready, baby, oh (I'm ready, baby, oh)
Oh, oh
SOS, please (Oh)
[Outro: Victoria Monét, USHER]
Are you ready for it? (Yeah)
Are you ready for it? (I'm ready for it)
When I let it fall
Are you ready for it? (Are you ready for it?)
Say you ready for
When I let it fall
What is the meaning behind Victoria Monet & Usher's new song 'SOS' (Sex on Sight)?
SOS's premise surrounds desire and the need for physical affection. Upon the song, Monet said: "It’s about the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch and quality attention."
"Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or in this case rescued from your own sensual urges. Just like a storm, SOS summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire.
It feels romantic, playful, sultry and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of R&B. It feels timeless and we hope you enjoy the escape!”
Victoria Monét - SOS (Sex on Sight) (Audio) ft. USHER