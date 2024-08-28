Victoria Monet & Usher 'SOS (Sex on Sight)': Inside the lyrics

By Anna Suffolk

Victoria Monet and Usher have released a new song called 'SOS (Sex on Sight)', and here is the meaning behind the lyrics.

R&B superstar Victoria Monet has teamed up with legend Usher for a new song titled 'SOS' off of her deluxe album.

The singer won three Grammy awards in 2024. including the coveted Best New Artist gong. This song is part of JAGUAR II Deluxe that’s released this Friday 30th August.

So, what are the lyrics to SOS by Victoria Monet and Usher? Here's everything you need to know.

Victoria and Usher have teamed up with a new single. Picture: Dalvin Adams

[Intro: Victoria Monét]

Ah

Ooh, ooh, just can't stop my—

Can't stop, ooh

Oh (Welcome to the Camp)

Hey

Oh-oh

[Verse 1: Victoria Monét]

I need that SOS, sex on sight, baby, it's urgent

Let me f*ck up all your plans, come put this work in

'Cause I think it's about time we take this all the way

(And I) Wonder which one of my lips gon' be your first kiss

Doesn't matter 'cause they both gon' fit you perfect

And I'm ready, so don't make me have to do this on my own

[Chorus: Victoria Monét]

I am way too sexy

To be alone

Wanna show you what type

Of time that I'm on (What type of time I'm on)

Want you to come (Want you to come)

Send me your ETA

And when you lay me down

Pin my legs to the clouds

And I hope you're ready for the rain

[Post-Chorus: Victoria Monét]

SOS, please

Let it fall, let it go

[Verse 2: USHER, USHER & Victoria Monét, Victoria Monét]

I got a question, though (Uh)

If I can make the time, are we good to go? (Oh)

Texting me X and Os

Can't kiss, touch, lick, through the phone, though, oh

But I can make a cameo

In a movie only you see, keep it low

You my lil' freak, I'ma go deep

Talkin' 'bout way, way, way back

And when I hit it right in the right place

Look me right in the eyes, do what I say (Watch this)

Bend it over, throw it back, you and I, tongue-tied

I'ma kiss it good, good, good night (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Chorus: Victoria Monét, USHER, Victoria Monét & USHER]

Say you're way too sexy

To be alone (To be alone)

Wanna show you what type

Of time that I'm on (Could you let us override it, babe?)

Want you to come (I want you to come)

Send me your ETA (And I'll be on my way, baby)

And when you lay me down (Down)

Pin my legs to the clouds (Clouds)

And I hope you're ready for the rain (Mm, and I'm ready, baby)

[Post-Chorus: USHER, Victoria Monét, Victoria Monét & USHER]

SOS, girl (Oh)

SOS, please (Babe)

You love it, babe, oh

Let it fall, let it go

Let it go

[Bridge: Victoria Monét, Victoria Monét & USHER, USHER]

Baby, don't you stop 'til you hit that spot

You know what you're doing to my body, babe

Okay (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

SOS, babe (Ooh, oh)

[Chorus: Victoria Monét, USHER, Victoria Monét & USHER]

I am way too sexy (Sexy, babe)

To be alone (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Wanna show you what type (Oh)

Of time that I'm on (What type of time I'm on)

I want you to come (Come, baby, come)

Send me your ETA (Send me to your T, ETA)

When you lay me down

Pin my legs to the clouds

And I hope you're ready for the rain (I'm ready, baby)

[Post-Chorus: USHER, Victoria Monét]

I'm ready, baby, oh (I'm ready, baby, oh)

Oh, oh

SOS, please (Oh)

[Outro: Victoria Monét, USHER]

Are you ready for it? (Yeah)

Are you ready for it? (I'm ready for it)

When I let it fall

Are you ready for it? (Are you ready for it?)

Say you ready for

When I let it fall

Usher and Victoria Monet pictured together in 2024. Picture: Getty

What is the meaning behind Victoria Monet & Usher's new song 'SOS' (Sex on Sight)?

SOS's premise surrounds desire and the need for physical affection. Upon the song, Monet said: "It’s about the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch and quality attention."

"Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or in this case rescued from your own sensual urges. Just like a storm, SOS summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire.

It feels romantic, playful, sultry and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of R&B. It feels timeless and we hope you enjoy the escape!”