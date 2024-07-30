Usher 'Rendezvous in Paris' concert film: Release date, cinemas & tickets

30 July 2024, 14:02

By Anna Suffolk

Usher is bringing his Paris residency to cinemas titled 'Rendezvous in Paris', and here's how you can watch the film!

Usher is bringing the ultimate intimate concert experience to cinemas worldwide this autumn, as he has announced a 'Rendezvous in Paris' film to a city near you! Usher is also set to commence a UK Tour in 2025.

The singer has announced the news on social media, and the film will feature his much-loved tracks including 'OMG' and 'Yeah', and will also feature behind-the-scenes content during his exclusive Paris residency.

So, when does Usher's 'Rendezvous in Paris' concert tour film get released in cinemas and how can I get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

When does Usher's concert tour film get released?

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS will screen in 2,000 cinemas worldwide, including approximately 1,000 cinemas in the United States. The film will play at AMC and ODEON locations, and many other locations globally.

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS concert film will arrive in cinemas around the world for a limited run beginning September 12 and ending on the 15th.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” said USHER. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

How can I get tickets for USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS concert film?

Worldwide screening details and ticketing will be available at UsherinParis.com on August 6th.

In addition to bringing the vibrant live concert experience to screen, USHER gives audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage – creating a global moment that moviegoers won’t want to miss.

Here is an exclusive clip of Usher performing his hit track 'OMG' from the Paris residency below.

Usher performs at Rendezvous In Paris show

