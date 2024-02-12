Usher ‘set to marry’ long-term girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas following Super Bowl halftime show

Usher releases trailer for his Super Bowl performance

By Anna Suffolk

Usher will be celebrating his Super Bowl halftime show by getting married to girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in Las Vegas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Usher is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea following his headline performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 'Caught Up' singer set the stage alight and performed a 15-minute set of his greatest hits, with some special guests including Alicia Keys and Will.I.Am.

Usher's marriage to Jenn will be his third - he previously wed Tameka Foster in 2007 and Grace Miguel in 2015.

US singer-songwriter Usher performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. Picture: Getty

According to this tabloid, Usher has obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Las Vegas, a week ago after taking advice from his spiritual advisor.

The wedding is set to be an intimate affair attended by close friends and family, with Jenn and Usher having been dating since late 2019.

The pair have two children together - a daughter and a son, with Usher also having two kids from his first marriage.

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea pictured in 2020. Picture: Getty

Usher wrote an adorable post to mark Jenn's 39th birthday in October of last year: "I couldn't ask for a better partna. Happy birthday, my love."

The 'OMG' singer performed an array of hits including 'Caught Up' and 'Confessions' in the 15-minute set which involved special guests and rollerskates.

Jenn Goicoechea is Senior Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, and first was romantically linked with Usher in 2018, before confirming the relationship a year later.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA