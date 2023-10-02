Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?

2 October 2023, 14:39 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 14:40

Kim Kardashian has confessions for Usher in Super Bowl promo

Is Usher married? Does he have a girlfriend? How many children does usher have? Here's everything you need to know.

R&B singer Usher, who is currently making headlines for his residency in Paris, France, is known for his hit songs focusing on his love life and romance, but where is he drawing inspiration from?

The Grammy-winning performer is also a family man, with him being a Dad of four, with them frequently appearing on his social media platforms.

So, is Usher currently married? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his children? Here's the rundown.

Paris, France. 25th Sep, 2023. Usher performs at La Seine Musicale concert hall in Paris, France on September 25, 2023.
Usher is a Father of four. . Picture: Alamy

  1. Is Usher Married and Does he Have a Wife?

    Usher is not currently married, but has been married twice previously.

    He wed Tameka Foster in 2007, but filed for divorce two years later.

    He later married Grace Miguel in 2015, but later divorced in 2018.

    Usher and first wife Tameka Foster pictured in 2007.
    Usher and first wife Tameka Foster pictured in 2007. Picture: Getty

  2. Does Usher have a girlfriend? Meet Jenn Goicoechea

    Usher currently has a girlfriend, who he has been dating since late 2019.

    His girlfriend is record executive Jenn Goicoechea, and first sparked dating rumours in June 2019 after they were photographed together at a birthday party.

    Goicoechea started her career by working as an assistant for singer Ciara, and is now Senior Vice President of A&R at Epic Records.

    Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea pictured in 2020.
    Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea pictured in 2020. Picture: Getty

  3. How many kids does Usher have?

    R&B Singer Usher has four children with two different women.

    His older children, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, were born in 2007 and 2008 with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

    His third child, a daughter, Sovereign Bo, was born in September 2020 with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

    They later welcomed their second child together, son Sire Castrello, in September 2021.

    Usher Raymond (C) and his sons Usher "Cinco" Raymond V (L) and Naviyd Raymond (R).
    Usher Raymond (C) and his sons Usher "Cinco" Raymond V (L) and Naviyd Raymond (R). Picture: Getty

