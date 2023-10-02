Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?
2 October 2023, 14:39 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 14:40
Kim Kardashian has confessions for Usher in Super Bowl promo
Is Usher married? Does he have a girlfriend? How many children does usher have? Here's everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
R&B singer Usher, who is currently making headlines for his residency in Paris, France, is known for his hit songs focusing on his love life and romance, but where is he drawing inspiration from?
The Grammy-winning performer is also a family man, with him being a Dad of four, with them frequently appearing on his social media platforms.
- Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024?
- Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024: When Is It & What Will He Perform?
- Usher responds to viral Keke Palmer boyfriend 'outfit-shaming' scandal
So, is Usher currently married? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his children? Here's the rundown.
-
Is Usher Married and Does he Have a Wife?
Usher is not currently married, but has been married twice previously.
He wed Tameka Foster in 2007, but filed for divorce two years later.
He later married Grace Miguel in 2015, but later divorced in 2018.
-
Does Usher have a girlfriend? Meet Jenn Goicoechea
Usher currently has a girlfriend, who he has been dating since late 2019.
His girlfriend is record executive Jenn Goicoechea, and first sparked dating rumours in June 2019 after they were photographed together at a birthday party.
Goicoechea started her career by working as an assistant for singer Ciara, and is now Senior Vice President of A&R at Epic Records.
-
How many kids does Usher have?
R&B Singer Usher has four children with two different women.
His older children, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, were born in 2007 and 2008 with ex-wife Tameka Foster.
His third child, a daughter, Sovereign Bo, was born in September 2020 with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.
They later welcomed their second child together, son Sire Castrello, in September 2021.