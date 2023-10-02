Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?

Is Usher married? Does he have a girlfriend? How many children does usher have? Here's everything you need to know.

R&B singer Usher, who is currently making headlines for his residency in Paris, France, is known for his hit songs focusing on his love life and romance, but where is he drawing inspiration from?

The Grammy-winning performer is also a family man, with him being a Dad of four, with them frequently appearing on his social media platforms.

So, is Usher currently married? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his children? Here's the rundown.

Usher is a Father of four. . Picture: Alamy