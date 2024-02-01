Usher’s ‘Coming Home’ album: Release date & tracklist ahead of Super Bowl performance

1 February 2024, 15:41

Usher releases trailer for his Super Bowl performance

By Anna Suffolk

Usher has revealed the track list for his 'Coming Home' album, set to be released the week of his Super Bowl halftime show.

Usher is back with a new album titled 'Coming Home', which is set to be released the same week he headlines the prestigious Super Bowl halftime show with an array of hits.

The 'Confessions' singer has been teasing the album for a while now, and has released the songs Good Good and Boyfriend in the meantime.

However, we now have a track list and a release date, so here is everything you need to know about Usher's 'Coming Home' new album!

Usher is treating us to a new album! Picture: Getty

  1. When is Usher's new album coming out?

    The release date for Usher's 'Coming Home' is Friday February 9th. This release comes just two days before he performs the Super Bowl Halftime show for the very first time.

    The upcoming album will consist of 20 songs including a handful of previously released singles.

    Usher has spoken out ahead of his Superbowl headline show, stating it has been "30 years in the making."

    Paris, France. 25th Sep, 2023. Usher performs at La Seine Musicale concert hall in Paris, France on September 25, 2023. Photo by Christophe Meng/ABACAPRESS.COM Credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News Credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

  2. What is the tracklist for Usher's New Album 'Coming Home'?

    'Coming Home' will include previously released singles featuring BTS' Jungkook, H.E.R., 21 Savage and Summer Walker.

    It will also include lots of new tracks, some of which he is likely to perform at the Superbowl.

    Usher has an extensive back catalogue of hits. Picture: Alamy
    1. ‘Coming Home’ ft. Burna Boy
    2. ‘Good Good’ ft. Summer Walker, 21 Savage
    3. ‘A-Town Girl’ ft. Latto
    4. ‘Cold Blooded’ ft. The-Dream
    5. ‘Kissing Strangers’
    6. ‘Keep On Dancin”
    7. ‘Risk It All’ ft. H.E.R.
    8. ‘Bop’
    9. ‘Stone Kold Freak’
    10. ‘Ruin’ ft. Pheelz
    11. ‘BIG’
    12. ‘On The Side’
    13. ‘I Am The Party’
    14. ‘I Love U’
    15. ‘Please U’
    16. ‘Luckiest Man’
    17. ‘Margiela’
    18. ‘Room In A Room’
    19. ‘One Of Them Ones’
    20. ‘Standing Next To You (Remix)’ ft. Jungkook

  3. Who are the features on Usher's 'Coming Home'?

    Latto will make an appearance. . Picture: Latto will feature on the album.

    Usher has a lot of features on the new album, and it is safe to say fans are thrilled.

    Alongside already announced features including Summer Walker, Usher is treating us to an array of artists.

    Here are a list of all the features on Usher's 'Coming Home':

    • Burna Boy
    • 21 Savage
    • Summer Walker
    • Latto
    • H.E.R
    • Pheelz
    • Jung Kook

