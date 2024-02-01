Usher’s ‘Coming Home’ album: Release date & tracklist ahead of Super Bowl performance

Usher releases trailer for his Super Bowl performance

By Anna Suffolk

Usher has revealed the track list for his 'Coming Home' album, set to be released the week of his Super Bowl halftime show.

Usher is back with a new album titled 'Coming Home', which is set to be released the same week he headlines the prestigious Super Bowl halftime show with an array of hits.

The 'Confessions' singer has been teasing the album for a while now, and has released the songs Good Good and Boyfriend in the meantime.

However, we now have a track list and a release date, so here is everything you need to know about Usher's 'Coming Home' new album!

Usher is treating us to a new album! Picture: Getty