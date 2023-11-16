Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer’s mother Sharon arguing amid Usher drama surfaces in leaked audio

16 November 2023, 12:26

Keke Palmer took her twin siblings to a Vegas strip club

Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Audio has leaked of Keke Palmer's mother Sharon arguing with Darius Jackson in an explosive rant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Audio of Keke Palmer's mother Sharon arguing with Darius Jackson in an explosive rant has been leaked online following the news that the actress has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.

In the audio, Sharon addresses Darius and his family, stating her anger and disgust towards the information of Keke and Darius' tumultuous relationship becoming public.

Keke has alleged in civil court documents that she suffered physical and emotional abuse from Darius, saying he "trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then, physically, attacked me."

Keke pictured with her mother Sharon.
Keke pictured with her mother Sharon. Picture: Getty

In the six-minute audio recording which has since been reposted on Twitter (X), Sharon appears to be calling Darius a variety of derogatory remarks, and went on to claim that she tried to keep things civil with him for a long time out of suspicion that he has “mental problems.”

She also claimed Darius and his family have a poor understanding of showbiz and the entertainment business, which is reportedly what caused him to overreact to Keke's outfit that she wore to Usher's residency earlier this year.

Sharon has since accused Darius of illegally recording her without her consent: "recording me is illegal. I guess he is okay with jail but I knew that when  he put his hands on my daughter. He is still abusing her in all of this, trying to paint himself as a victim. Textbook behavior."

Keke and Darius were together for two years.
Keke and Darius were together for two years and have a son together. . Picture: Getty

The audio recordings, which have had millions of views across social media,

Darius has since deactivated his Instagram and Twitter profiles as of November 15, which may be a response to the leaked audio as well as Keke's request for that Jackson be “specifically restrained from harassing me by publicly commenting about me, my family, and or our son online."

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 5th December, where Darius will be able to plead his case and give evidence.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Are Chris Brown and Ammika Harris back together?

Are Chris Brown and Ammika Harris back together?

What time does Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' album drop?

What time does Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' album drop?

Fans think DDG just dropped a huge clue amid Halle Bailey pregnancy rumours

Fans think DDG just dropped a huge clue amid Halle Bailey pregnancy rumours

Keke Palmer claims Darius Jackson 'almost hit her with his car' in new court document

Keke Palmer claims Darius Jackson 'almost hit her with his car' in new court document

Trending

Darius Jackson 'responds' after Keke Palmer files restraining order & requests custody of baby son

Darius Jackson 'responds' after Keke Palmer files restraining order & requests custody of baby son
Keke Palmer's ex Darius Jackson denies abuse allegations amid legal battle

Keke Palmer's ex Darius Jackson denies abuse allegations amid legal battle

Who is I'm A Celeb 2023's Nella Rose?: YouTube Channel, Instagram & More Revealed

Who is I'm A Celeb 2023's Nella Rose?: Salary, Background & More Revealed

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2023?

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2024? Tour Dates, Tickets & More

Drake

Keke Palmer's Mom 'Responds' to Darius Jackson Abuse Claims

Keke Palmer's Mom 'Responds' to Darius Jackson Abuse Claims

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working