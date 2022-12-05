Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson? Age, Instagram and more revealed

5 December 2022, 10:49

Actress and singer Keke Palmer has revealed her pregnancy, but who is her partner Darius Jackson?

This weekend actress Keke Palmer announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

She announced the exciting news on SNL, and showed her growing baby bump during her monologue by opening her coat.

After the news, many people were speculating over her boyfriend Darius Jackson, who she keeps fairly quiet.

Keke Palmer praised for encouraging soldiers to take the knee during George Floyd protest

Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy this weekend on SNL.
Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy this weekend on SNL. Picture: Getty Images

  1. Who is Darius Jackson?

    Darius Jackson works in fitness and the entertainment industry, and runs a YouTube channel for his workouts.

    His younger brother is Sarunas Jackson, who appeared in the HBO show 'Insecure' created by Issa Rae.

    The workout fiend seems to be expanding his work into the film industry, and lists his experience on LinkedIn as "between acting, stand-in, background, sports reporting, sports marketing & writing."

  2. How old is Darius Jackson?

    According to his Instagram bio, Jackson was born in 1994.

    This makes him either 27 or 28 years old.

    Keke Palmer is 29, meaning that the 'Nope' actress and fitness trainer are close in age.

    Keke and Darius at a basketball game earlier this year.
    Keke and Darius at a basketball game earlier this year. Picture: Getty

  3. How long have Darius and Keke been together?

    Keke was introduced to her now boyfriend through his brother in May 2021 at a Memorial Day party.

    The pair went public with their relationship in August of that year.

    Since then, the couple have been going from strength to strength and are soon to be parents.

    Keke and Darius have been together for over a year.
    Keke and Darius have been together for over a year. Picture: Getty

  4. What is Darius' Instagram?

    Darius can be found on Instagram @dvulton.

    He currently has over 80,000 followers thanks to his relationship to Palmer.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Takeoff's alleged killer suspect has bail set at $2 million

Takeoff's alleged killer suspect has bail set at $2 million

Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia weeks after welcoming 11th child

Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia weeks after welcoming 11th child

Cardi B reveals she was paid $1 million for 35-minute performance

Cardi B reveals she was paid $1 million for 35-minute performance

Cardi B

Pa Salieu sentenced to three years in prison after role in violent brawl.

Rapper Pa Salieu sentenced to three years in jail for violent disorder

Trending

Ice Spice breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Ice Spice breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Marelee Nichols shares sweet post for son Theo's first birthday

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols shares sweet post for son Theo's first birthday
Rita Ora finally responds to Beyoncé 'Becky with the good hair' claims

Rita Ora finally responds to Beyoncé 'Becky with the good hair' claims

Beyonce

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd

Kim Kardashian 'turns down' new Balenciaga campaign amid controversy

Kim Kardashian 'turns down' new Balenciaga campaign amid controversy

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection