Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Actress and singer Keke Palmer has revealed her pregnancy, but who is her partner Darius Jackson?

This weekend actress Keke Palmer announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

She announced the exciting news on SNL, and showed her growing baby bump during her monologue by opening her coat.

After the news, many people were speculating over her boyfriend Darius Jackson, who she keeps fairly quiet.

Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy this weekend on SNL. Picture: Getty Images