Keke Palmer's boyfriend removes pictures of her on Instagram after receiving backlash

7 July 2023, 15:27

Keke Palmer shows off Shakira and Cher impersonations

This comes after Keke's boyfriend Darius made public comments about how 'risque' she dressed.

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson has removed all pictures of the actress on his Instagram, following his short hiatus from social media following comments he made about his dislike for her risque outfits.

The pair welcomed a son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February 2023, but things have seemingly gone sour after Darius commented on what Keke was wearing during an Usher concert.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson replied to the viral clip on Twitter, with Keke's fans quick to criticise him for the comment.

Keke Palmer responds after boyfriend slammed her risqué outfit at Usher show

Keke and Darius at a basketball game earlier this year.
Keke and Darius have a son together. . Picture: Getty

Although the “Nope” actress is nowhere to be found on Jackson’s Instagram grid, photos of their son, Leodis, remain there.

Jackson deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he received an onslaught of hate due to comments he made after Keke wore a sheer dress to an Usher concert.

He later defended those opinions and wrote: "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

Pregnant Keke Palmer claps back at trolls who said she "looked ugly without makeup"

Keke Palmer in the outfit her boyfriend deemed risque.
Keke Palmer in the outfit her boyfriend deemed risque. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Keke clapped back at him by posting multiple pictures of her with the 'risque' outfit on, with even Usher commenting on how good she looked.

Usher wrote: "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming," and Summer Walker responded with multiple eye-heart emojis.

Darius Jackson has now come back to Twitter but his account is currently private.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ice Spice reveals 'Munch' collaboration with Central Cee

Ice Spice reveals 'Munch' collaboration with Central Cee

How Tall is Ice Spice? Height in feet, centimeters and more.

EXCLUSIVE: Ice Spice clears up rumours about her height!

Keke Palmer responds after boyfriend slammed her risqué outfit at Usher show

Keke Palmer responds after boyfriend slammed her risqué outfit at Usher show

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

Trending

The final for Love Island Series 10 is sooner than you think!

When is the 2023 Summer Love Island Final?

Kourtney Kardashian reveals unusual cravings during fourth pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian reveals unusual cravings during fourth pregnancy

Maya Jama 'takes a swipe' at ex Stormzy after apparent cheating scandal

Maya Jama 'takes a swipe' at ex Stormzy after apparent cheating scandal

Jay Z's mother Gloria marries longtime girlfriend alongside star-studded guests

Jay Z's mother Gloria marries longtime girlfriend alongside star-studded guests

Jay Z

Michael Jordan says he doesn't approve of son Marcus and Larsa Pippen's relationship

Michael Jordan says he doesn't approve of son Marcus and Larsa Pippen's relationship

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100