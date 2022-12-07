Pregnant Keke Palmer claps back at trolls who said she "looked ugly without makeup"

7 December 2022, 15:17

Keke addressed trolls who criticised her for a recent no-makeup look.

Keke Palmer has addressed trolls who criticised her for wearing no makeup in a recent picture.

The 'Nope' actress clapped back after being called 'ugly' in a makeup-free face photo.

Keke and her boyfriend Darius Jackson announced that they were expecting their first child earlier this week.

Keke Palmer praised for encouraging soldiers to take the knee during George Floyd protest

Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy this weekend on SNL.
Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy this weekend on SNL. Picture: Getty Images

"I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn't wearing any makeup," tweeted the 29-year-old actress.

"And I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real. I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like," she continued.

"I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything."

Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Keke and Darius have been together for over a year.
Keke and Darius have been together for over a year. Picture: Getty

Keke finished off her statement by saying, "I mean truly it's insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me."

Fans were quick to praise Keke for her strong statement, with one saying, "You're beautiful in anything queen."

Another said: "EXACTLY, keke and ugly just don't go in the same sentence like...."

Keke Palmer addresses August Alsina's claims he ‘curved’ her during Jada affair

In other news, Palmer announced her pregnancy last week on SNL.

She showed off her growing baby bump during her monologue by opening her coat.

Keke is expecting with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, and they have been a couple since summer of 2021.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott roasted after taking separate private jets to the same place

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott roasted after taking separate private jets to the same place

Kylie Jenner

Tory Lanez hit with new felony charge in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez hit with new felony charge in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Kim Kardashian stalker given restraining order over 'telepathic' relationship

Kim Kardashian stalker given restraining order over 'telepathic' relationship

SZA announces her new album 'S.O.S' is coming next month

SZA new album 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more

Trending

Chris Brown buys Tesla for baby mama Diamond Brown

Chris Brown buys Tesla for baby mama Diamond Brown

Chris Brown

Takeoff's alleged killer suspect has bail set at $2 million

Takeoff's alleged killer suspect has bail set at $2 million

Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia weeks after welcoming 11th child

Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia weeks after welcoming 11th child

Cardi B reveals she was paid $1 million for 35-minute performance

Cardi B reveals she was paid $1 million for 35-minute performance

Cardi B

Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection