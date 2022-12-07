Pregnant Keke Palmer claps back at trolls who said she "looked ugly without makeup"

Keke addressed trolls who criticised her for a recent no-makeup look.

Keke Palmer has addressed trolls who criticised her for wearing no makeup in a recent picture.

The 'Nope' actress clapped back after being called 'ugly' in a makeup-free face photo.

Keke and her boyfriend Darius Jackson announced that they were expecting their first child earlier this week.

Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy this weekend on SNL. Picture: Getty Images

"I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn't wearing any makeup," tweeted the 29-year-old actress.

"And I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real. I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like," she continued.

"I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything."

Keke and Darius have been together for over a year. Picture: Getty

Keke finished off her statement by saying, "I mean truly it's insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me."

Fans were quick to praise Keke for her strong statement, with one saying, "You're beautiful in anything queen."

Another said: "EXACTLY, keke and ugly just don't go in the same sentence like...."

In other news, Palmer announced her pregnancy last week on SNL.

She showed off her growing baby bump during her monologue by opening her coat.

Keke is expecting with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, and they have been a couple since summer of 2021.