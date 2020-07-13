Keke Palmer addresses August Alsina's claims he ‘curved’ her during Jada affair

Keke Palmer responds after August Alsina claims he "curved" her. Picture: Getty

Actress Keke Palmer has responded to August Alsina's claims that he "curved" her during classy Instagram statement.

By Tiana Williams

Keke Palmer and August Alsina have gone back and forth on social media, after a fan tweeted a photo of the pair, insinuating they were once dating.

The photo came after it appeared that Keke Palmer, 26, had subtly addressed August Alsina and Jada Pinkett-Smith's past relationship on Twitter.

During Red Table Talk's Friday episode, Jada admitted she had been in a relationship with August whilst separated from her husband Will Smith.

While speaking with her husband Will, she referred to her relationship with August as an "entanglement", then clarified that it was a romantic relationship.

Hustler's actress Keke, went on to tweet: "The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn't need to know your business, that's not fake it's honoring one's privacy."

A fan then replied to Keke's tweet writing 'this you?", while attaching an image of Keke and August sitting in a car together.

Keke then shared the tweet and commented: "Yes girl. August was never my man lol."That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing."

However, once August caught wind of Keke denying they were together, he shared her tweet with his own message.

Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing. https://t.co/NBi5oKIaB3 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020

August wrote: "U absolutely right. I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie."It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that."

The 27-year-old singer continued "Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date & BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability."

August then went on to tweet: "Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you."

He continued: "I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/."

"Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!"

August Alsina claims he "curved" Keke Palmer during Twitter rant. Picture: Twitter

He then added: "If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids.It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!"

Keke Palmer responded to August's tweets with a statement on Instagram. Sharing a selfie of herself, Keke wrote "I wanna be mean, but I can’t. I want to post screenshots, but I won’t" on Instagram.

Keke continued "I feel attacked, but It’s not about me. It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received(cause I mean I’m not nice all the time this is about something so much bigger."

"I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it."

"People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you. I can’t f**k up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one."

"Just know I am that b***h despite what my humility may make one believe. I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong."

