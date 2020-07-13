50 Cent savagely roasts Will Smith after Jada Pinkett-Smith confirms affair

50 Cent trolls Will Smith after Jada Pinkett confirms relationship with August Alsina. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has roasted Will Smith, after his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, confirmed her affair with August Alsina.

By Tiana Williams

50 Cent has taken to Instagram to troll Will Smith, about Jada Pinkett-Smith's affair with R&B singer August Alsina.

On Friday (Jul 10) Jada Pinkett-Smith, 48, sat down with her husband Will Smith, while they discussed the affair she had with Alsina.

Jada described her split with Will, saying: "We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I will go figure out how to make myself happy."

Pinkett Smith added: "From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August."

Speaking on August's claims that he was given a "blessing" from Will, to go ahead with their relationship, Jada clarified: "The only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself".

After 50 Cent caught wind what Jada said during her Red Table Talk, he shared a screenshot of a fake DM message he "received from Will Smith".

The messages show 50 taunting Will Smith about his predicament with Jada, ending with a message from Will saying "F*ck you 50".

50 Cent also shared an edited clip from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with an altered audio clip.

in the video, Will Smith is heard telling character Uncle Phil, "This ain't five years ago, you know? Ain't like I'ma be sitting up every night asking my wife, 'when's August comin' home?' Who needs 'em," a voiceover says before flaming his filmography.

"I don't need her then, I don't need her now. You know what, Uncle Phil. I'm gonna do Bad Boys 4 without her. I'm gonna do I Am Legendary without her. I'mma do a CD. I'mma do a whole bunch of songs."

"It'd be the best CD there ever was. And I sure as hell don't need her for that. All she gonna do is throw Tupac in my face in front of my kids!"

Many fans claimed that 50 Cent took it too far with the audio clip, mentioning the late rapper Tupac. The clip references a letter Willow Smith wrote to Tupac when she was younger.

In the comment section to the clip 50 Cent uploaded, one Instagram user wrote "Tf actually wrong with u dude that’s f*cked", while another wrote "This is lame as hell".

However, many others flooded the post with laughing emojis.